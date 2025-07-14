Training in Motion: 734th AMS conducts C-17 engine running offload

Photo By Senior Airman Audree Campbell | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Mia Marr, left, and Senior Airman Nicholas Bolick conduct...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Audree Campbell | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Mia Marr, left, and Senior Airman Nicholas Bolick conduct engine running offload training on a C-17 Globemaster III, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 10, 2025. The training tested agile logistics support and contingency mobility, contributing to exercise Resolute Force Pacific. The REFORPAC exercise is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, a new way of conducting operations in a contested, dynamic environment to build capabilities making a stronger, more lethal deterrent force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Audree Campbell) see less | View Image Page

ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam – Members of the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy successfully conducted engine running offload training on a C-17 Globemaster III at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 10, 2025.



The training tested agile logistics support and contingency mobility, contributing to exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025’s goal - validating joint force readiness across the Indo-Pacific. The success of global operations relies on the Air Force’s ability to project, maneuver and sustain the joint force and is made stronger through continued relationships with Allies and partners.





REFORPAC is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, a new way of conducting operations in a contested, dynamic environment to build capabilities making a stronger, more lethal deterrent force.



The 734th Air Mobility Squadron coordinated with the 21st Airlift Squadron’s Mission Generation Force Element to carry out the offload. The training included logistic partners from the 44th Aerial Port Squadron, 36th Logistics Readiness Squadron, and Navy’s Task Group 73.2.



The event tested a concept of operations by executing engine running offload on a C-17 aircraft, unloading nine pallets and delivering those pallets directly to the intra-theater cargo yard.



“This opportunity gives the 734th AMS the ability to practice facilitating cargo movement without shutting down aircraft engines to expeditiously offload aircraft and lessen ground time,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Thomas Taylor II, 734th AMS operations superintendent.



The training helped hone inter-theater airlift reception efficiency by utilizing non-standard enroute unloading techniques.



According to Taylor, this concept reduces the reliance on limited ground transportation around the airfield.



“It’s a continuous effort with a goal of honing and expanding logistical capacity while providing the skills needed to accomplish it,” said Taylor. “Even with the completion of a successful event, the team is already looking for the next opportunity to solidify second island chain logistics.”