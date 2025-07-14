Photo Story: Lt. Dan Band entertains nearly a thousand guests during July 2025 concert at Fort McCoy, Part 1

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A scene from the Lt. Dan Band concert event, which included actor/musician Gary...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A scene from the Lt. Dan Band concert event, which included actor/musician Gary Sinise, is shown July 13, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Hundreds of people attended the free concert. Fort McCoy’s Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation and Directorate of Emergency Services worked to ensure the concert went well. The band is part of the Gary Sinise Foundation which has been supporting military members and their families for nearly 15 years. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Actor/musician Gary Sinise and his fellow members of the Lt. Dan Band held a concert July 13 in front of nearly a thousand concert-goers in front of McCoy’s Community Center at Fort McCoy.



The two-hour free concert by the 20-plus years old band included free food for the guests, courtesy of the Gary Sinise Foundation, and more. Fort McCoy’s Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DEFMWR) as well as Directorate of Emergency Services (DES) provided direct support on the day of the event.



Maj. Gen. Joseph Ricciardi, 88th Readiness Division commanding general and Fort McCoy senior commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. James Riddle, Fort McCoy Garrison command sergeant major, provide opening remarks at the beginning of the concert.



“Thank you for coming out to this incredible event,” Ricciardi said. “I’d like to take the opportunity very quickly to thank the Fort McCoy MWR and DES for this setup and keeping us safe today.



“We are very fortunate to have Mr. Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band performing us today,” Ricciardi said. “For nearly 40 years, Gary Sinise has stood as an advocate for America’s servicemen and women. Beginning with his support of Vietnam veterans in the early 80s and his portrayal of Lt. Dan Taylor in the landmark film, Forrest Gump, 30 years ago, he’s formed an enduring connection with servicemembers throughout the military community.



Fort McCoy DFMWR Director Scott Abell was glad they came to perform at Fort McCoy, and he was also glad to see the excellent turnout for the event.



“The event went fantastic, and everyone seemed to enjoy the day,” Abell said. “We were lucky to get the Lt. Dan Band to perform for us at Fort McCoy. Gary Sinise and his entire group were thrilled with how the day went and stated that they can’t wait to come back.”



Learn more about the Lt. Dan Band by visiting https://www.ltdanband.com or https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/lt-dan-band.



