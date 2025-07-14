USS Ohio (SSGN 726) arrives in Brisbane

BRISBANE, Australia – The Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Ohio (SSGN 726) arrived in Brisbane, Australia, for a scheduled port visit July 27, 2025, mooring alongside the forward deployed submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40).



Ohio’s visit is the first Ohio-class submarine to pull into Brisbane. This historical event was made possible with the support of Frank Cable – which pulled in a day prior – underlining the unique expeditionary logistics capabilities of U.S. submarine tenders and their capacity to facilitate and assist deployed submarines.



Ohio’s visit coincides with the upcoming 80th anniversary of Victory in the Pacific Day, which marks the end of World War II in the Pacific. The Aug. 15 celebration commemorates decades of shared U.S.-Australian history and cooperation. During World War II, Brisbane served as a major submarine hub, hosting over 70 U.S. Navy submarines and three submarine tenders. Steeped in U.S. naval history, Brisbane continues to play a role in the shared history of the two nations, as evidenced by Frank Cable's visit.



During the port visit, Ohio will host tours and engagements for distinguished visitors, national and local community leaders aboard Frank Cable.



Along with these events, Sailors assigned to Ohio and Frank Cable will participate with local community services groups providing volunteer opportunities to give back to the community.



Ohio, homeported in Bangor, Washington, and assigned to Submarine Squadron 19, is conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.



Commander, Submarine Group 7 directs forward-deployed, combat capable forces across the full spectrum of undersea warfare throughout the Western Pacific, Indian Ocean, and Arabian Sea.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



For more news from Commander, Submarine Group 7, visit www.csp.navy.mil/csg7/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2025 Date Posted: 07.26.2025 23:22 Story ID: 543941 Location: BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AU Web Views: 51 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ohio (SSGN 726) arrives in Brisbane, by PO2 Daniel Providakes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.