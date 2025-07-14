U.S. Coast Guard Members Assemble The Moving Wall for LA Fleet Week 2025

U.S. Coast Guard members assemble The Moving Wall, a half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, at Green Hills Memorial Park in Rancho Palos Verdes, California on May 22, 2025. The collaborative efforts of Coast Guardsmen, Sailors, Marines and military veterans honors fallen service members and brings the memorial experience to the local community for Los Angeles Fleet Week. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Frank Lower)

