Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maj. Gen. Taylor Honors 75th Anniversary of Korean War at Seoul Veterans Forum

    Maj Gen Taylor Speaks at Seoul Forum Honoring Korean War Veterans

    Photo By Col. Ryan Donald | Maj. Gen. Taylor, director of operations for United Nations Command, Combined Forces...... read more read more

    SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA

    07.25.2025

    Story by Col. Ryan Donald 

    United Nations Command

    Maj. Gen. Taylor, director of operations for United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and U.S. Forces Korea, spoke at the 2025 Seoul International Veterans Forum on July 25 to mark the 75th anniversary of the start of the Korean War.
    “Freedom has never been free … We will be the sharpest sword to fight any adversary that threatens peace and stability,” Maj. Gen. Taylor said during his address.
    The forum brings together representatives from the 22 nations that participated in the war, providing a platform for dialogue, recognition, and renewed commitment to peace on the Korean Peninsula.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.26.2025 00:14
    Story ID: 543918
    Location: SEOUL, KR
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Taylor Honors 75th Anniversary of Korean War at Seoul Veterans Forum, by COL Ryan Donald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Maj Gen Taylor Speaks at Seoul Forum Honoring Korean War Veterans

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    UNC75

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download