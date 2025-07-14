Maj. Gen. Taylor Honors 75th Anniversary of Korean War at Seoul Veterans Forum

Maj. Gen. Taylor, director of operations for United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and U.S. Forces Korea, spoke at the 2025 Seoul International Veterans Forum on July 25 to mark the 75th anniversary of the start of the Korean War.

“Freedom has never been free … We will be the sharpest sword to fight any adversary that threatens peace and stability,” Maj. Gen. Taylor said during his address.

The forum brings together representatives from the 22 nations that participated in the war, providing a platform for dialogue, recognition, and renewed commitment to peace on the Korean Peninsula.

