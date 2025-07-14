Submarine Squadron 7 Holds Change of Command Ceremony at Pearl Harbor

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (July 25, 2025) - Commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 7 held a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, July 25, 2025. Capt. Jeff Fassbender, from St. Marys, Kansas, relieved Capt. Corey Poorman, from Severna Park, Maryland, as CSS 7 commodore aboard the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Columbia (SSN 771).



Poorman thanked the CSS 7 team for their exemplary service during his tenure in command. “I am humbled and honored to have served you as commodore and will forever be grateful for your dedication, commitment, and sacrifice during my tour,” said Poorman. “Your relentless desire to support our submarines and their families is what makes working at Submarine Squadron 7 the best job in the fleet.”



Under Poorman’s leadership, CSS 7 cultivated highly performing submarine crews that produced exceptional results across the full spectrum of submarine operations. The squadron ensured maximum operational availability of all CSS 7 submarines for deployments and operations throughout the Indo-Pacific. During Poorman’s tenure, CSS 7 submarines and crews supported exercise Rim of the Pacific 2024, multiple submarine command course iterations, and tactical development and bilateral exercises with allies and partners.



Rear Adm. Chris Cavanaugh, commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet (COMSUBPAC), served as guest speaker at the ceremony. "Under Capt. Poorman's leadership, the Submarine Squadron 7 team has more than lived up to their motto ‘Valens Volens’ during a critical time for our Pacific Submarine Force and our nation," said Cavanaugh. "Corey has been a fierce advocate for the resilience and quality of life of the Sailors and families of Squadron 7, while consistently maintaining submarine operational readiness and lethality."



Poorman will go on to serve on the U.S. Pacific Fleet staff for his next duty assignment. Fassbender comes to CSS 7 from his previous assignment at COMSUBPAC, where he served as the prospective commanding officer instructor.



During his remarks, Fassbender addressed the CSS 7 team and thanked Poorman for his leadership of the squadron. “I am humbled and honored to assume command of Submarine Squadron 7,” said Fassbender. “Corey, thank you for your unwavering commitment to the Sailors and families of Squadron 7. You leave behind a legacy of strength, support, and excellence in serving our submarines and Sailors.”



Established during World War II, Submarine Squadron 7 has been commanded by 49 different officers, including Medal of Honor recipient Rear Adm. Richard H. O’Kane and former Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Frank B. Kelso II.



The U.S. Pacific Fleet Submarine Force provides strategic deterrence, anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, precision land strike, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and early warning, and special warfare capabilities around the globe.

