From Wookie to Stormy: MAG-16 Change of Command

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, Calif. — In the Marine Corps, a change of command is more than a ceremonial passing of the guidon. It represents a continuity of leadership, the preservation of legacy, and a reaffirmation of responsibility to uphold the standards set by those who came before.



Marine Aircraft Group 16, the Marine Corps’ largest air assault support unit, marked that tradition on July 18, 2025, as Col. Kevin “Wookie” Hunter relinquished command to Col. Nathan “Stormy” Storm during a ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.



MAG-16 stands as one of the most dynamic and lethal units in the Marine Corps. With more than 3,000 Marines and Sailors across nine squadrons, and a fleet of over 140 CH-53E Super Stallions and MV-22B Ospreys, MAG-16 delivers combat power from sea to shore, at home and abroad.



Over the past two years, under the leadership of Col. Hunter, MAG-16 executed more than 15,000 sorties and accumulated over 26,000 flight hours. At the same time, the unit logged more than 577,000 maintenance man-hours across its aircraft platforms, raising mission-capable rates by 5% and driving a surge in operational readiness.



“Wookie set out to fix, fly, promote, and retain — and he delivered,” remarked Maj. Gen. James Wellons, the commanding general of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing. “When it didn’t seem possible to do more, I asked him for more, and he delivered.”



Hunter’s command was defined by a clear operational vision and an unwavering focus on warfighting excellence. MAG-16 supported multiple Service-Level Training Exercises, Marine Expeditionary Unit deployments, and operations across the Indo-Pacific region and domestically, including Balikatan, Steel Knight, and QUART 25.1. During each event, MAG-16 demonstrated its ability to project power globally while sustaining the fight at home.



Hunter also focused heavily on maintenance operations and maintaining readiness, implementing data-driven solutions that linked the unit with the broader Naval Aviation Enterprise. His monthly reviews became a benchmark across the wing, fostering collaboration among squadrons and improving transparency.



The ceremony closed a chapter in MAG-16’s distinguished history while opening a new one. Under the leadership of Col. Storm, the group will continue its mission to provide combat-ready assault support anywhere in the world.