A Military Spouse’s Journey to the Bench

For more than 25 years, Candie Dibble has worn many hats: attorney, mom, and military spouse. Each role came with its own challenges, but it was her experience navigating military life that has shaped her and inspired her to become a fierce advocate for the families who serve behind the scenes.



Now, after decades of permanent change of station moves, Dibble holds a new title: Spokane County Superior Court judge, appointed by Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson.



“It’s been a rough road,” she said. “But every move, every challenge made me who I am today and gave me a voice to speak for others who feel unseen.”



Her journey began in 1999, when she met her husband Bryce, then a seven-year Airman. At the time, Dibble was finishing law school and preparing to take the South Carolina bar exam. When the two realized they were in it for the long haul, they had tough conversations about what that commitment meant.



“As the daughter of a retired lieutenant colonel in the Army, I understood the benefits of a 20-year retirement, especially when someone retires young and has time for a second career,” she said. “We figured 13 more years? Not a problem.”



That was more than 25 years ago.



Like many military spouses, Dibble soon found herself putting her husband’s career first. “We both understood that as a military spouse, I’d have to not prioritize my career,” she said. “His career would often take priority.”



And it did. For years, she faced the same struggles many military spouses know too well, leaving behind jobs she loved, navigating state-specific licensures and being passed over by employers who didn’t want to invest in someone who might move again in two or three years.



“There were a lot of times I was told I was more than qualified, but they wouldn’t hire me because I was a military spouse and they knew I’d be gone in a few years,” she said. “It was frustrating, especially when the average person stays in a job for about three years anyway.”



Rather than give up, Dibble leaned in. Determined to stay in the field, she took long commutes just to find work. “In Dover, I drove over an hour to Newark,” she said. “At McChord, I commuted down to Olympia. The farther I got from base, the more likely I was to find employers who didn’t have biases against military spouses.”



She built a career in public service and began working for the Washington State Attorney General’s Office starting in 2010. A few years later, her family had the opportunity to move again.



“Bryce asked me, ‘Where do you want to go?’ And I said, ‘Is Fairchild an option?” she said. “Spokane might not have sounded exciting at the time, but I knew we had an AG office there, and I thought I could make a case for them to let me stay on.”



Her first time at Fairchild Air Force Base wasn’t just about career continuity, it was about giving back. She stayed involved in the base community, supported other spouses, and spoke openly about the challenges unique to military families.



It was also the first of three times the Dibbles would be assigned to Fairchild. Col. Dibble would first be at Fairchild as an instructor pilot and then a squadron commander before coming back for his third time to serve as the deputy commander of the 92nd Air Refueling Wing. Through each of those roles, Mrs. Dibble remained a steady presence, supporting her husband through every leadership role and standing alongside fellow spouses as a pillar of strength, connection and shared understanding.



“I’ve experienced the isolation, the uncertainty, the constant starting over,” she said. “That’s why I’ve always made an effort to show up and be present for other spouses, to help them feel seen and supported.”



Even while telecommuting through overseas assignments in Italy and London, she found ways to stay connected to both her professional work and the military community. Now that their family is back in the Spokane area, where Mrs. Dibble had previously established professional connections, she finally has the chance to move her career forward.



“I could look at possible advancements for my own career,” she said. “And we’ve always made those decisions as a family. Every time he decided to take another assignment, we sat down together and talked through what it meant for us and for our kids. That’s how we’ve always been, either all in or we wouldn’t make that move.”



Her appointment to the bench earlier this year marked not just a professional milestone, but a personal one, too. As a military spouse on the bench, she carries with her a deep empathy for those navigating upheaval, transition and systemic barriers.



And she hasn’t stopped advocating.



Now back at Fairchild for a third time, Dibble continues to uplift other military spouses, sharing her story, mentoring newcomers and advocating for greater awareness and support.



“We talk a lot about the service member’s sacrifice,” she said. “But there are entire families behind that uniform, spouses who give up careers, kids who move every few years and communities that constantly change.”



Her message is clear: military families aren’t just supporting the mission; they are part of it.