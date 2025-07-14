181st Civil Engineering Squadron Annual Training 2025

Photo By Senior Airman Nicholas Momotiuk | Technical Sgt. Wylie King, a water and fuels system maintenence specialist at the...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Nicholas Momotiuk | Technical Sgt. Wylie King, a water and fuels system maintenence specialist at the 181st Civil Engineering Squadron, watches Airman 1st Class Dylan Johnson and Senior Airman Preston Nuckols, electrical specialists at the 181st CES, train with a circuit board at Ebbing Air National Guard Base July 24, 2025. The 181st CES is conducting their Annual Training at Ebbing ANGB, covering in depth computer based training, career field specific projects, and Rapid Airfield Damage Repair. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Momotiuk) see less | View Image Page

The 181st Civil Engineering Squadron completed their first week of annual training at Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Arkansas July 21-25, 2025.



They began in the classroom where they taught topics such as; information environment awareness, explosive ordinance, active shooter threat, introduction to law of war, basic communications, airmen resiliency, cross culture communications, and tactical combat casualty care.



The remainder of the week consisted of hands-on projects. Airmen from the 181st CES helped construct a concrete pad, sidewalk, make preparations for Rapid Airfield Damage Repair and frame the interior of a small building. The building will provide the ability to simulate an attack on a structure and the utilities inside. These simulated attacks will require Airmen to quickly repair any damage to the building’s structure and utilities inside to an operational standing to sustain the mission.