The 181st Civil Engineering Squadron completed their first week of annual training at Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Arkansas July 21-25, 2025.
They began in the classroom where they taught topics such as; information environment awareness, explosive ordinance, active shooter threat, introduction to law of war, basic communications, airmen resiliency, cross culture communications, and tactical combat casualty care.
The remainder of the week consisted of hands-on projects. Airmen from the 181st CES helped construct a concrete pad, sidewalk, make preparations for Rapid Airfield Damage Repair and frame the interior of a small building. The building will provide the ability to simulate an attack on a structure and the utilities inside. These simulated attacks will require Airmen to quickly repair any damage to the building’s structure and utilities inside to an operational standing to sustain the mission.
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2025 17:06
|Story ID:
|543899
|Location:
|EBBING AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|17
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 181st Civil Engineering Squadron Annual Training 2025, by SrA Nicholas Momotiuk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.