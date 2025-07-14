Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    181st Civil Engineering Squadron Annual Training 2025

    EBBING AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2025

    Story by Senior Airman Nicholas Momotiuk 

    181st Intelligence Wing

    The 181st Civil Engineering Squadron completed their first week of annual training at Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Arkansas July 21-25, 2025.

    They began in the classroom where they taught topics such as; information environment awareness, explosive ordinance, active shooter threat, introduction to law of war, basic communications, airmen resiliency, cross culture communications, and tactical combat casualty care.

    The remainder of the week consisted of hands-on projects. Airmen from the 181st CES helped construct a concrete pad, sidewalk, make preparations for Rapid Airfield Damage Repair and frame the interior of a small building. The building will provide the ability to simulate an attack on a structure and the utilities inside. These simulated attacks will require Airmen to quickly repair any damage to the building’s structure and utilities inside to an operational standing to sustain the mission.

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 17:06
    Location: EBBING AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, ARKANSAS, US
    INDIANA AIR NATIONAL GUARD
    READINESS
    EBBING AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE
    SAFETY
    ANNUAL TRAINING
    181ST CIVIL ENGINEERING SQUADRON

