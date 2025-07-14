325th Munitions Squadron prepares for AFCOCOMP 2025

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – The 325th Munitions Squadron is preparing to participate in the Air Force Combat Operations Competition at Beale Air Force Base, California, Aug. 11-15, 2025.



AFCOCOMP is an annual competition that challenges ammunition Airmen with timed bomb-building exercises, simulating wartime contingencies that demand both technical sharpness and strategic problem-solving.



According to Master Sgt. Tomas Velez-Ojeda, 325th MUNS AFCOCOMP team lead, a key aspect of preparing for AFCOCOMP is focusing on adaptability and agile combat employment principles.



“We don’t have many specifics about what the competition will consist of so we’re improving our overall level of preparedness,” he said. “Whether we’re building on conventional conveyor systems or improvising on top of sandbags, our goal is to find innovative ways to prioritize efficiency, minimize our electronic footprint while keeping everyone safe and our procedures as technically accurate as possible.”



The 325th MUNS will bring a 10-member team to represent Air Combat Command as one of the eight major commands participating in the competition. The focus is on developing small, self-sufficient teams capable of rapidly deploying to austere locations and executing operations with a wide range of equipment. The emphasis on versatility enables mission readiness in any operational or contingency environment.



In preparation, Airmen within the squadron are practicing going to multiple munitions facilities, retrieving assets and palletizing them. The unit worked with the 96th Maintenance Squadron, Eglin AFB, Florida, to familiarize themselves with a wider array of equipment. Since the competition tests technical accuracy and team cohesion, the squadron has developed a training plan that covers different specifications for a generalized bomb build.



“It’s about being so familiar with different types of bomb requirements that I can picture the Technical Order in my head” said Staff Sgt. Matthew Griffin, 325th MUNS AFCOCOMP team member. “Our two-month preparation for the competition will certify our Airmen on around 150 core tasks within our career field.”



Prior to AFCOCOMP, the competition is designed to equip the unit with both knowledge and experience. As the squadron has multiple duty positions within it, the lead up to AFCOCOMP places an emphasis on learning more about the hands-on side of things. The competition preparation also brought many Airmen from different sections together, providing them valuable hands-on experience while showcasing the mission-ready Airman concept, according to Griffin.



“While the ultimate goal is to win the competition, the 325th MUNS AFCOCOMP team will be able come back with increased confidence so if we do get tasked with deployment, our Airmen will be able to load bombs on multiple jets without breaking a sweat,” Griffin said.

