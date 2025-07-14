NAVFAC Southwest Performs Push-In Commemorating NBSD Fire Station 15’s Phase 1 Completion

Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Edward Cartagena | Naval Base San Diego's Commanding Officer Capt. Rob Heely and Public Works Officer CDR...... read more read more Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Edward Cartagena | Naval Base San Diego's Commanding Officer Capt. Rob Heely and Public Works Officer CDR Karen McAllister stand for a photo with Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest Commanding Officer Capt. Cathy Eyrich with NAVFAC Southwest Seabees EA2 Jacob Cerda, BU2 Brendan Lewison, and BU1 Jesse Martinez at a ribbon cutting ceremony which commemorated the completion of Phase 1 of the construction of Naval Base Fire Station 15, July 23 in NBSD. see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO - Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest Commanding Officer Capt. Cathy Eyrich with NAVFAC Southwest Seabees and Public Works Department Naval Base San Diego (NBSD) Production Team members witnessed a ribbon cutting ceremony that commemorated the completion of Phase 1 of the construction of Naval Base San Diego Fire Station 15, July 23 in NBSD.







“I'll tell you what makes this project especially remarkable is the outside of the box thinking and the innovation that made it possible,” said Federal Fire Department San Diego (FED FIRE) Fire Chief Shannon Orndorff. “Take a heavy maintenance building designed for an entirely different purpose and re-imagine it as a fire station required creativity, problem solving and bold vision. That kind of transformation though doesn't happen by chance. It happens because people believe in the mission, and they're willing to look beyond limitations to see what could be instead of settling for what is. This building is a perfect example of that mindset. Where challenges became opportunities and vision again became reality. It will now serve as a safe haven, a hub of operational excellence, and a symbol of partnership between the Federal Fire Department San Diego and our many supporting organizations. This station isn't just made of steel and concrete and fresh paint, it's made of late nights, long meetings, technical challenges, and collective problem solving, relationships, a mutual trust and a shared goal, and keeping our Navy family safe.”







The newly completed Phase 1 of Fire Station 15 was completed in six months for approximately $727,493.83 with 5,200 man-hours completed by NAVFAC Southwest Seabees and Public Works Naval Base San Diego Production Division team members. Phase 1 involved converting a former Construction Battalion Maintenance Unit 303 Maintenance Facility into a temporary fire station in NBSD. The purpose of the project was to establish an operational ready 24/7 round-the-clock temporary south waterfront presence for fire and emergency services while closing a critical time response capability gap that existed on NBSD. Fire Station 15 will be utilized while purpose-built fire house facility P-900 is constructed.







The project included demolition of an office area, ductwork, and existing electrical systems. The team installed a new floorplan, four berthing rooms, storage, restroom, kitchen, open break room, new electrical systems, split Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning units, windows, doors and overhead doors, flooring, paint, drop ceiling, and new accommodations for Navy Marine Corps Intranet and Enterprise Land Mobile Radio systems.







“This entire endeavor was executed completely in-house by our phenomenal NAVFAC teammates and teammates across the waterfront in just six months,” said NBSD Commanding Officer Capt. Rob Heely. “...you talk about building something new in CNIC world, you talk about years. This is what was done in six months with the great teammates we have here on base. That's our mission-focused production team working. With the can-do Seabees and FED FIRE to make this work... This project showcases their exceptional skills, unwavering dedication, and remarkable craftsmanship. Let this new station stand as a constant reminder to our commitment to protecting our people and our capital assets.”











NAVFAC Southwest Public Works Department NBSD Production Division members and Seabees were recognized by Heely during the event for their outstanding performance which led to the construction dedication.







A Civilian Commendation Medal was awarded to Naval Bay San Diego Public Works Department Production Division Project Manager Mr. Jose Macedo for meritorious achievement in leading the team to convert a former maintenance facility into a full mission capable fire station on the South waterfront for Naval Base San Diego, which directly and significantly impacted base-wide mission readiness for fire and emergency services. Navy Civilian Achievement Medals were awarded to Mr. Sam Galvin, Mr. Jeremy Gritton, Ernesto Hinojosa. Mr. Hayden Howard and Mr. Rob Tyree for their professional achievement in the superior performance of their duties as lead carpenter and technicians at Naval Base San Diego Production Division January to July 2025. Due to their ingenuity, professional acumen, technical expertise, and talented skills, FedFire now operates across the entire waterfront, providing immediate critical reshapes, firefighting training, and emergency services to pack fleet's largest home port. Engineering Aide 2nd Class Jacob Cerda, Builder 2nd Class Brendan Lewison, and Builder 1st Class Jesse Martinez were presented Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals awarded for their professional achievement and the superior performance of their duties while serving as a construction crew member and lead for Naval Base San Diego from January to July 2025. Their expert planning and estimating skills were crucial in converting a maintenance building into a full operational capable fire station. They leveraged proficient in-rate capabilities as vital team members to construct a multi-function classroom space as well as exterior civil repairs, installing a concrete apron for safe fire truck egress. Their efforts directly enabled the stand-up of CNIC-directed federal fire-led shipboard training and the ability to meet mandatory response times to the South Waterfront, significantly enhancing base-wide emergency readiness. Their exceptional professionalism, unrelenting perseverance, and loyal devotion to duty reflected credit upon them and were in keeping with the highest traditions of the United States Naval Service. Carlos Marquez, Danilo Martinez, Hoai T. Nguyen, Guillermo G. Sanchez, Jared S. Trejo, Sean M. Owen, Frederic Sannmann, Joshua Verece, Antonio E. Stephens Jr., Christian-Paul A. Imperio, Danielle Espinola, Timothy Quidachay, Ricardo Cervantes, and Brian Schultz received Letters of Appreciations which expressed Heeley’s sincere appreciation for their support in the construction and renovation efforts to stand up Naval Base San Diego's newest fire station on the south waterfront.







“A true display of top-notch quality of service, your hard work is particularly critical to the life, health, safety, and welfare of all hands and has directly enabled Fed Fire Services,” said Heely. “I am proud of the work ethic and how this showcases Naval Base San Diego's dedication to mission, life safety, and critical operational posture of fire and emergency services. The superb manner in which you executed your work is in keeping with the highest traditions of the Department of the Navy. My sincerest thanks to you for a job well done.”





Heely was joined by NAVFAC Southwest Public Works Production Division’s Jose Macedo and Ernesto Hinojosa, and Orndorff in cutting the ceremonial ribbon marking completion of Phase 1 of Fire Station 15 in NBSD. NAVFAC Southwest Seabees, Public Works Production team members, and ribbon cutting ceremony attendees joined members of FED FIRE in performing a ‘Push-in’, which is a cherished tradition within the fire service, typically performed to mark the commissioning of a new fire station or the arrival of a new piece of firefighting apparatus, like an engine or a ladder truck whose origins are deeply rooted in the practice of firefighting in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Before the invention of motorized fire engines, fire departments relied on horse-drawn steam pumpers and hose wagons. When returning from a call or when a new apparatus arrived, fire freighters would unhitch their horses from the apparatus and proceed to push the apparatus into the bay. Today, fire freighters continue this symbolic tradition to bring a new station into service.







NAVFAC Southwest supports planning, design, construction, real estate, environmental and public works for U.S Navy, Marine Corps, Army, Air Force and other supported federal agencies in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Colorado.