National Guard Counterdrug Program Showcases 36 Years of Impact at Congressional Open House

Counterdrug service members engaged congressional leaders and staff during the National Guard Counterdrug Program Open House at the Longworth House Office Building, Washington, D.C., July 24, 2025. Hosted by the National Guard Association of the United States, the event highlighted 36 years of impact supporting law enforcement and drug prevention efforts. Attendees included Maj. Gen. Gary Keefe, Adjutant General of the Massachusetts National Guard and Co-Chair of the General Officer Advisory Council; Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, commanding general of the D.C. National Guard; and Brig. Gen. Richard Cipro, Assistant Adjutant General of the Massachusetts Army National Guard. Interactive stations showcased the program's five mission sets—criminal analysts, drug demand reduction outreach, ground reconnaissance, aviation reconnaissance, and counterdrug schools—offering hands-on insight into the National Guard's whole-of-government approach. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Simone Sampson)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – National Guard Counterdrug Programs from across the nation gathered at the Longworth House Office Building July 24, 2025, for the third annual "Hill Day" event, designed to bring awareness to the program’s impact and future needs.



The event, hosted by the National Guard Association of the United States (NGAUS), brought together members of the Counterdrug Advisory Council to highlight the program's unique whole-of-government approach that leverages National Guard capabilities and authorities to support local law enforcement nationwide.



"This program began in 1989 and became part of the National Defense Authorization Act in 1991," said U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Richard Cipro, Assistant Adjutant General, Massachusetts Army National Guard, addressing attendees at the open house. "This is a true congressional program that creates efficiencies within our whole law enforcement community through training, programs, and boots on the ground."



The statistics presented at the event underscore the program's substantial impact. In the past year alone, National Guard Counterdrug forces conducted 8,800 missions, supported over 2,500 agencies, and contributed to more than 32,000 arrests. The operations resulted in removing $12.4 billion in street value narcotics from circulation, including 13 billion lethal doses of fentanyl, and the seizure of over 7,000 firearms associated with drug trafficking. Cipro emphasized the financial efficiency of the program, stating, “The return on investment is over 4,000 percent.”



U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, Commanding General, District of Columbia National Guard, emphasized the program's local impact and versatility across different operational environments. Having witnessed the program's effectiveness in both New York and the District of Columbia, Andonie highlighted how the program addresses unique challenges, from the Canadian border to urban drug demand reduction.



"In New York, guardsmen work in agencies providing free labor for DEA, for Border Patrol, for local law enforcement agencies," said Andonie. "Those guardsmen working in those agencies do a lot to synchronize the effort and help get after this drug epidemic."



The collaborative nature of the program was evident through the participation of Massachusetts State Police officials, who have worked closely with the National Guard Counterdrug Program since 2017. Major Christopher Baron and Lieutenant Steven Buschay, both from the Massachusetts State Police, highlighted the program's value as a force multiplier for law enforcement.



"We couldn't do our job without the assets that National Guard Counterdrug provide us – the funding, the training, the collaboration has been amazing," said Buschay. "Everything we do on the ground is magnified and amplified by what they do for us."

The partnership extends beyond operational support to include comprehensive training programs. Since 2017, Massachusetts has conducted collaborative undercover narcotics investigation schools with the National Guard, bringing specialized training capabilities back to state law enforcement agencies.



The program's two-pronged approach focuses on both interdiction through criminal networks and education with prevention efforts. This comprehensive strategy addresses not only the supply side of the drug problem but also works to reduce demand through community outreach and prevention programs.



Major Kimberly Westfall, Counterdrug Coordinator for the Alaska National Guard, traveled to Washington as part of the Counterdrug Advisory Council. She emphasized the program's unique funding structure and the importance of congressional support.



"Unlike a lot of other areas of the National Guard, the counterdrug program is not a unit, it is a program," said Westfall. "Most of our funding comes from congressional appropriations. Buy-in from Congress is really what makes the difference in ensuring that we are a functional entity."



The event featured interactive stations highlighting the program's five core mission sets: criminal analysts, drug demand reduction outreach, ground reconnaissance, aviation reconnaissance, and counterdrug schools. These displays provided congressional staff with hands-on insights into the multi-layered approach between military, law enforcement, and community partners.



Andonie noted the program's alignment with D.C. local priorities, particularly in addressing youth involvement in criminal activities. "I take great pride in telling the mayor that the counterdrug program is meeting her priorities," he said. "Her priorities are getting youth away from crime, and this program directly benefits that effort."



The National Guard Counterdrug Program operates in all 54 states, territories, and the District of Columbia, with over 50 percent of supported law enforcement communities located in rural areas where budget constraints often limit resources. This broad reach ensures that even the most resource-constrained communities have access to specialized capabilities and training.



As the program looks toward the future, leaders emphasized the continued importance of congressional support to maintain and expand these critical capabilities. The proven track record of results, combined with the program's cost-effectiveness and community impact, positions it as an essential tool in America's ongoing fight against drug trafficking and abuse.



The event was sponsored by the office of Rep. Harold Dallas Rogers (Kentucky), a longtime supporter of the program. Additional notable attendees included Maj. Gen. Gary Keefe, the 43rd Adjutant General of the Massachusetts National Guard, who serves as co-chair of the Officer Advisory Council.



With drug overdose deaths continuing to impact communities nationwide, the National Guard Counterdrug Program's 36-year track record demonstrates the effectiveness of leveraging military capabilities in support of civilian law enforcement to address one of America's most persistent challenges.