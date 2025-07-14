Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Stewart Faces of Garrison: Luis Camacho

    Fort Stewart Faces of Garrison: Luis Camacho

    Photo By Bryan Lunn | Luis Camacho, the Youth Center computer technician who has dedicated 25 years of civil...... read more read more

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2025

    Story by Bryan Lunn 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    FORT STEWART, Ga. — Meet Luis Camacho, the Youth Center computer technician who has dedicated 25 years of civil service to the Fort Stewart community. Known for his support of local youth, Camacho is the latest honoree in this week’s “Faces of Garrison” spotlight.

    Debra Grant, assistant director of the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation and Child Youth Services, praised Camacho’s character and longstanding commitment.

    “Mr. Luis is a respectful, positive and well-rounded individual, characterized by his intelligence and unwavering dedication to inspiring young people,” Grant said. “He is welcoming and frequently shares valuable life lessons. He exemplifies an active, proactive attitude and demonstrates a consistent readiness to assist colleagues, youth and parents.”

    Camacho reflected on one of his proudest achievements, receiving a prestigious award from U.S. Army Installation Management Command, marking him as the sole recipient at that time. Still, accolades are not what drive him, he said.

    “What I find most fulfilling about my job is engaging with young people and educating them about technology in a fun way,” Camacho said. “Their enthusiasm for youth development continues to shape lives every day.”

    Camacho credits his mother for instilling the motivation that has guided his career.

    “She advised me to always strive to do my best in everything I undertake,” he said.

    Looking ahead, Camacho said “innovation is the dream.” He hopes to further advance technology within CYS, inspired by the creativity and connection of the youth.

    When asked what advice he’d offer newcomers to Army civilian life, he said simply, “Think creatively and consistently. Strive to exceed your responsibilities.”

    Camacho’s two decades of service have made a lasting impact and is a testament to his dedication, vision and belief in the power of youth.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 14:44
    Story ID: 543867
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Stewart Faces of Garrison: Luis Camacho, by Bryan Lunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Fort Stewart Faces of Garrison: Luis Camacho

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    AMC
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    Faces of Garrison

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download