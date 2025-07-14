DLA Director’s Learning Campaign Reading List: Promotes Self-reflection, Enhanced Leadership

Photo By Ebony Gay | Defense Logistics Agency Energy hosted a book review session with Acquisition...... read more read more Photo By Ebony Gay | Defense Logistics Agency Energy hosted a book review session with Acquisition Executive Gabriella Earhardt in the Kunkel Conference Room on July 16, 2025. The book review session included Pathways Interns and Pathways to Career Excellence (PaCE) Program participants. The goal of the book session was to connect the Pathways program participants with Acquisition leadership in a unique and exciting way. Pictured left to right (back row): David Fink, Omar Joyce, Whitney Pickney, Kevin Ahern, Dalton Lewis II, Beau Pelletier, Tyrese Brown, Cristian Vozza, Mario Lopez, and Doug Armstrong. Pictured left to right (front Row): Caitlyn Varricchione, Carole “Mae” Holmberg, Ebonie Baker, Catherine Martin, Robyn Bleck, Gabrielle Earhardt, Tsheila Benda, Kamilah Coleman, Lekarriah Davis, Rachel Dudley, Melissa Pritchett, and Ditu Kasuyi. Photo courtesy of DLA Energy. see less | View Image Page

The Defense Logistics Agency Energy’s Acquisition Workforce Development Division hosted a book review session for Pathways Interns and Pathways to Career Excellence Program participants with Acquisition Executive Gabriella Earhardt on June 16 in the Kunkel Conference Room at the McNamara Headquarters.



During the session, participants discussed The Wisdom of the Bullfrog, an inspirational book by Adm. William H. McRaven that offers leadership lessons from his 40-year career as a U.S. Navy SEAL.



Interns had the opportunity to engage in an open, facilitated discussion with Earhardt about leadership, self-reflection, and personal insights that resonated with them.



“This isn’t just a great read — it’s part of the DLA Director’s Learning Campaign reading list because it pushes us to think deeper, act bolder, and lead better,” Earhardt said. “It’s important we bring these lessons into open dialogue with our PaCErs and interns.”



DLA PaCER Catherine Martin attended the session because she is a participant in the Franklin Covey Blue Ocean Leadership Program, a 12-month course designed to train employees on the basic human skills of working alone and together.



“My biggest takeaway from this book is that failure will happen, but it shouldn’t keep you from taking risks,” Martin said. “With every risk comes opportunity, and McRaven explains that every successful person throughout history has faced failures. As a PaCER, I want to learn as much as I can, and it reminded me to feel confident in my decisions and view mistakes as learning opportunities,” stated Martin.



Martin emphasized the importance of mutual learning between interns and leaders.



“I think it’s valuable for leaders and interns to learn from each other because we all share the goal of supporting the Warfighter,” she said. “Leaders have experience and knowledge that interns can benefit from, while interns can bring new ideas and fresh perspectives to leaders.”



Earhardt believes that by encouraging open dialogue and emphasizing core leadership values, DLA Energy continues to invest in its workforce’s growth—ultimately strengthening its ability to serve and support the Warfighter with integrity and excellence.



“Leadership isn’t about having all the answers,” she said. “It’s about listening, adapting, and staying grounded in your values — even under pressure. That’s the mindset we’re fostering at DLA Energy, and this is why these conversations with our PaCErs and interns matter so much.”