Education Command/Marine Corps University Unveils New and Modified Logos to Reflect Mission and Identity

MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, Va. – Education Command/Marine Corps University is proud to unveil new and modified logos reflecting their distinct responsibilities while honoring their unified mission of educating Marines to prevail in combat.



The new EDCOM logo features crossed swords symbolizing officer and enlisted warfighters, and three icons representing the command’s core values: a book for heritage, a torch for innovation, and a star for decisiveness. The star is also a reference to the emblem of Training and Education Command, EDCOM’s higher headquarters. As a two-star headquarters, though traditionally commanded by a brigadier general, EDCOM oversees a broad educational enterprise comprised of MCU as well as MCU Press, History Division, the National Museum of the Marine Corps, the Gray Research Center, the Brute Krulak Center for Innovation, the Lejeune Leadership Institute, and the Marine Corps Uniform Board.



The more familiar MCU seal, believed to originate in the 1920s when then Maj. Gen. John A. Lejeune, the 13th Commandant of the Marine Corps, instituted Marine Corps Schools, will remain in use for MCU’s formal documents such as diplomas and transcripts. Today, MCU delivers professional military education through its six colleges and schools: Marine Corps War College, School of Advanced Warfighting, Command and Staff College, Expeditionary Warfare School, College of Enlisted Military Education, and College of Distance Education and Training.



In contrast, the newly designed MCU logo offers a modern, streamlined design to enhance the university’s visibility and accessibility and will serve as the university’s primary promotional mark.



These new logos visually distinguish the two organizations while reinforcing EDCOM’s and MCU’s shared commitment to heritage, innovation, and decisiveness.



For more information and to view the new logos, visit www.usmcu.edu.