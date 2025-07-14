Corps of Engineers New Orleans District welcomes new commander

Photo By Ryan Labadens | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District held a formal change of command...... read more read more Photo By Ryan Labadens | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District held a formal change of command ceremony at the district’s headquarters in New Orleans, La., Friday, July 25, 2025. Col. Scotty Autin now serves as the 66th commander in the district’s more than 200 years of serving New Orleans and South Louisiana. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Labadens) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District commander Col. Cullen Jones handed the reins to Col. Scotty Autin during a formal change of command ceremony at the district’s headquarters Friday, July 25, 2025.



A native of Houma, La., Autin now serves as the 66th commander in the district’s more than 200 years of serving New Orleans and South Louisiana.



During his farewell address to the district, Jones said, “It has been my greatest honor… to serve alongside you during my Army career. Thank you. You deliver, for this region and this nation, every day. You do so with excellence, integrity and quiet, relentless drive.”



That gratitude extends to his family, the district’s employees, and all the local, state, and federal partners that were instrumental in everything the district accomplished during his time here, said Jones.

Jones’s next assignment is serving as the Director of the Office of the Chief of Engineers at Pentagon in Washington, D.C.



Maj. Gen. Kimberly Peeples, Mississippi Valley Division commanding general, praised Jones for his long list of accomplishments during his nearly three years as the district’s commander and expressed her confidence in Autin to lead the district into the future.



“[He] has a love for Louisiana, family, our nation, and mission accomplishment. He is the right leader at the right time,” Peeples said.



In his first remarks as commander of the New Orleans District, Autin said, “To the incredible New Orleans District personnel – what a great reputation. I’m deeply humbled and excited to learn about each of you and the projects.” He later said, “It is my obligation to you that I will lead with genuine curiosity, commitment, and pride in each of you and what you have accomplished and what you will continue to accomplish.”



He also expressed how much he is looking forward to working alongside the district’s federal, State of Louisiana and local partners.



Autin’s previous assignment was as the Protection Branch Chief and US/NATO integration lead at the NATO Joint Force Command-Brunssum located in Brunssum, Netherlands. He is a graduate of the United States Military Academy with a degree in Engineering Management.