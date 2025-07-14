The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters recently selected St. Paul District assistant district counsel and St. Paul, Minnesota, resident Jilliane Jaeger as the recipient of the Joseph W. Kimbel Award.



The award recognizes a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers attorney who demonstrates the highest professional potential for future legal achievement.



Jaeger joined the St. Paul District in 2019. As assistant district counsel, Jaeger is an active member of the Mississippi Valley Division Labor and Employment Law community of practice and regularly provides advice in the areas of employment law, labor law and discrimination law. Prior to working for the Corps of Engineers, she worked for the General Services Administration after serving on active duty as a judge advocate for the U.S. Army.



“Jilliane represents all of the best traits as an exceptional attorney and recipient of the Joseph W. Kimbel Award for highest potential,” said John Carrell, district counsel. “She has continued to shine as a selfless civil servant providing the highest quality of legal services to the St. Paul District. She is highly motivated to help the district accomplish its mission. As a ‘Rising Star’ in the legal services community, her reputation for problem solving, training assistance and superior client relations is second to none. A truly well-deserved award!”



Jaeger received her bachelor’s in music business from Indiana State University, in Terre Haute, Indiana, and her Juris Doctor from the Hamline University School of Law, in St. Paul, Minnesota.



-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2025 Date Posted: 07.25.2025 13:57 Story ID: 543854 Location: ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, US Hometown: ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Corps of Engineers selects St. Paul District attorney, resident for national award, by Patrick Moes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.