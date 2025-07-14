Hawaii Wins Top Army Environmental Award for Cultural Resources Excellence

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii — In a landmark achievement for both military stewardship and cultural preservation, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii has been named the recipient of the 2025 Secretary of the Army Environmental Award for Cultural Resources Management – Team. This prestigious honor recognizes the Garrison’s Cultural Resources Management Program (CRMP) for its outstanding leadership in safeguarding Hawaii’s historic sites, forging deep partnerships with Native Hawaiian communities, and ensuring Army mission readiness across two islands.



At the heart of this success is a dedicated team led by Cultural Resources Program Manager David Crowley. With 18 archaeologists, historians, and specialists, the CRMP oversees one of the Department of Defense’s largest and most complex cultural resource portfolios—spanning more than 168,000 acres and including nearly 2,000 historic buildings, eight historic districts, three National Historic Landmarks, and over 1,800 archaeological sites across 22 installations on O‘ahu and the Island of Hawaii.



“This award is a testament to our team’s resilience, cultural sensitivity, and unwavering commitment to preserving Hawaii’s heritage while supporting Army readiness,” said Crowley. “Even during periods of critical staffing shortages, our professionals upheld compliance standards and deepened relationships with Native Hawaiian Organizations.”



Over the past two years, the CRMP team has achieved several milestones that set a new standard for cultural stewardship. They finalized key Memoranda of Agreement, including for the renovation of Quarters 12 in the Palm Circle National Historic Landmark District, and completed Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA) consultations and the respectful reinterment of iwi kūpuna (ancestral remains) at Pililaau Army Recreation Center. In partnership with the Hawaiian Civic Club of Wahiawā, the team conducted a Traditional Cultural Property study, while also pioneering the use of 3D photogrammetry to create virtual models of cultural sites—working to increase accessibility for kūpuna who cannot travel to remote locations.



The CRMP also delivered cultural awareness and enhanced training opportunities to Soldiers, including the 425th Civil Affairs Battalion, fostering greater respect and understanding of sacred sites. In collaboration with Range Division Hawaii and Explosive Ordnance Disposal teams, they facilitated more than 50 annual cultural access visits for Native Hawaiian Organizations, even into UXO-designated areas.

“Providing access to culturally significant sites, even in impact zones, required innovative collaboration and extensive training,” said Laura Gilda, principal archaeologist with the CRMP. “It reflects our respect for traditional practices and the Army’s commitment to responsible stewardship.”



The team further enhanced its curation facilities, improved artifact housing standards, developed a new Collections Management Plan, and supported rehabilitation planning for historic sites such as Richardson Theater at Fort Shafter.



Despite challenges—including personnel shortages and the complexities of managing training lands with munitions and explosives of concern — the CRMP team-maintained compliance and elevated Garrison’s cultural preservation profile.



“Our mission is to protect the past while enabling the future,” said CRMP archaeologist Lisa Cipolla. “We’re honored to work at the intersection of heritage, community, and military readiness.”



For more information about U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii’s cultural resources and environmental stewardship programs, visit https://home.army.mil/hawaii.

