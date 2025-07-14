Corps of Engineers selects Fargo, North Dakota, resident for national award

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters selected Maj. Kyle Volk, St. Paul District, resident engineer and Fargo, North Dakota, resident, as its 2025 recipient of the Construction Management Excellence Award.



The Construction Management Excellence Award is a national award that recognizes construction personnel exhibiting excellence in construction management – contract administration activities. This award focuses on full-service construction management leadership, including monitoring the submittal register, initiating and updating contract records and monitoring and tracking contract milestones and progress.



Volk was honored in large part for his work on the Fargo, North Dakota / Moorhead, Minnesota, Metro Area Project. He is the subject matter expert for managing numerous challenges with the project. Additionally, he completed the district’s first risk analysis of a project during construction. His risk register model and the analysis process have become the district’s standard for analyzing risks during construction.



“Maj. Kyle Volk is the first military resident engineer in the St. Paul District, and we are fortunate to have him,” said Virginia Regorrah, St. Paul District Western Area Engineer Branch chief and Volk’s supervisor. “He has taken the lead on resolving multiple difficult, contentious and technical issues. He’s been at the forefront of new and innovative management techniques, and he’s become the primary spokesperson for the Fargo Moorhead Project for the media and for the political entities. Within the office, his sense of humor makes this a great place to work.”



Volk has been with the St. Paul District since 2021. Prior to working at the district, he served in multiple roles within the U.S. Army to include deployments to both Afghanistan and Iraq. Volk holds an associate’s degree in construction technology, bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, and master’s degree in homeland security and emergency management. He is a Certified Project Management Professional and Certified Building Code Official.

-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2025 Date Posted: 07.25.2025 13:52 Story ID: 543851 Location: FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA, US Hometown: FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Corps of Engineers selects Fargo, North Dakota, resident for national award, by Patrick Moes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.