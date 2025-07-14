New General Takes Command of 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart

Photo By Spc. Rebeca Soria | Brig. Gen. John W. Lubas, the incoming commanding general for the 3rd Infantry...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Rebeca Soria | Brig. Gen. John W. Lubas, the incoming commanding general for the 3rd Infantry Division (left), Maj. Gen. Christopher R. Norrie, the outgoing commanding general for the 3rd Infantry Division, and Lt. Gen. Gregory K. Anderson, the XVIII Airborne Corps Commanding General, salute the troops during a change of command ceremony at Cottrell Field on Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 25, 2025. The change of command ceremony is a tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rebeca Soria) see less | View Image Page

FORT STEWART, Ga. — Brig. Gen. John W. Lubas assumed command of the 3rd Infantry Division during a change of command ceremony at Cottrell Field on Friday, taking the reins from the outgoing commanding general, Maj. Gen. Christopher R. Norrie.



The ceremony marked the formal transfer of leadership for one of the Army's premier combat divisions, which includes approximately 20,000 Soldiers stationed primarily at Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield.



During the ceremony, Lubas received the division's colors, symbolically accepting responsibility for the storied "Marne Division," which traces its lineage to World War I and has served with distinction in conflicts from the Western Front to Iraq and Afghanistan.



"Since I was a young officer, I've studied the history of this division and the courage and the valor of the Dogface Soldier," Lubas said during the ceremony. "After observing this division for the last two weeks, it is crystal clear that you are living up to your legacy."



Addressing the Soldiers directly, Lubas expressed his commitment to the division's mission. "I am truly humbled and honored to join your ranks, and I will give you 100% and then some, to ensure we remain prepared to destroy our enemies and win our nation's wars," he said.



Norrie, who has led the division since June 2023, reflected on the unit's achievements during his tenure, including successful training rotations and deployments that enhanced the division's readiness and combat capabilities.



"It has been the privilege of a lifetime to be a Dogface Soldier," Norrie said during the ceremony. "My heart will always be with every one of our Dogface Soldiers in this division. They are massive athletes and have formations that do things that nobody else can do, to outthink, outpace, and outmatch any adversary on planet Earth."



Under Norrie's leadership, the division achieved significant milestones in training and modernization. He transformed training programs such as Marne Focus and Seize the Marne, while completing several rotations to Europe for European Command operations and missions along the Southern Border. Norrie also led the division through multiple integrations of new technologies, including drone capabilities and the establishment of the Marne Innovation Center.



Lubas brings extensive leadership experience to his new role. Born in Princeton, New Jersey, in January 1975, he is a graduate of Wake Forest University, where he was a member of the Army ROTC. He also holds advanced degrees from the Naval Postgraduate School and the U.S. Army War College.



Throughout his career, Lubas has held key leadership positions in various assignments and deployments, working his way up from rifle platoon leader to commanding battalions and brigades. He has multiple combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan and served as Executive Officer to the Secretary of the Army from 2020-2021.



Most recently, from August 2023 to June 2025, Lubas served as Director, Operations, Readiness and Mobilization in the Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, G-3/5/7, United States Army, in Washington, D.C. He previously served as Deputy Commander for Operations of the 101st Airborne Division during its historic deployment to Europe.



In accepting command, Lubas praised the Soldiers he now leads. "You are an incredible group of warriors and our nation's true heroes," he said. "I am incredibly proud to call myself a Dogface Soldier, not fancy, just tough."



The 3rd Infantry Division, nicknamed the "Rock of the Marne" for its stance at the Marne River during World War I, is currently organized as an armored brigade combat team-centric division. Under Lubas's leadership, the division will continue its mission of maintaining combat readiness while supporting global security commitments.



The ceremony concluded with a reception where attendees had the opportunity to meet the new commanding general and bid farewell to Norrie as he prepares for his next assignment.