FORT BRAGG, NC—As the temperatures rise, Soldiers face an increased risk of heat-related illnesses as they routinely undergo rigorous training across diverse weather conditions. The Fort Bragg Chief of Environmental Health, Department of Public Health, Lt. Col. Owen Price has seen firsthand the impact of heat stress on service members.



Soldiers are susceptible to three main types of heat-related illnesses: heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. Heat cramps and heat exhaustion can be prevented with proper hydration, acclimatization, and avoiding overexertion during the hottest parts of the day. Heat stroke, however, is a medical emergency that requires rapid cooling and immediate medical attention.



To assess heat risk, Soldiers should use a combination of environmental factors and personal awareness.

“The Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT) is a valuable tool for monitoring heat categories. Unit field sanitation teams should monitor the heat category with their WBGT during outdoor activities. Leaders should implement work/rest cycles and monitor personnel for signs of heat illness,” said Price. The current heat category is available by calling 910-907-HEAT.



Proper hydration is key to preventing heat-related illnesses. Soldiers should drink water frequently throughout the day, rather than waiting until they feel thirsty. Electrolyte-rich drinks can also help replenish lost salts. Monitoring urine color is a simple way to check for hydration levels – pale yellow urine indicates proper hydration.

When possible, uniform and equipment modifications can be authorized to reduce heat stress.



“Units should provide heat season training, particularly emergency procedures for responding to a heat casualty. Time is critical in these situations, and rapid cooling must be implemented.” said Price.



Strategies for mitigating heat stress include pre-mission planning, monitoring personnel during exercises, and providing balanced meals and snacks. Leaders should be engaged, know their Soldiers, and enforce standards to prevent heat-related illnesses.



“Pre-mission planning should include mission timing to conduct strenuous activities during the cooler parts of the day, when possible. For foot marches, routes should maximize shade and include water points. Identifying ahead of time who will monitor the WBGT is key, and preparing contingency plans for heat casualties in advance is critical, “said Price.



Emerging technologies, such as wearable sensors, can help Soldiers stay safe in the heat. These devices monitor physiological data, providing personalized heat stress warnings and informing work/rest cycles.

“This data can be used to provide personalized heat stress warnings and inform individualized work/rest cycles. Price sad, there are many heat reflective and moisture wicking fabrics already available, with new and better products coming out all the time.”



“Heat injuries are preventable with proper planning, training, and adherence to prevention strategies,” said Price. “By working together, we can reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses and keep our Soldiers safe and effective.”