Faces on Station -- Expeditionary Firefighting and Rescue specialist

Photo By Sgt. Samantha Rodriguez | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Aaron Smith, an expeditionary firefighting and rescue specialist with Aircraft, Rescue, and Firefighting, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, stands beside a P-19R ARFF truck at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, July 11, 2025. Marines with ARFF conducted pit drills to practice advancing toward a simulated fuel fire, pushing it into a single location and suppressing the fire, with goals of sharpening communication skills and building teamwork and trust on the firegrounds. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Samantha Rodriguez)

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Aaron Smith, an expeditionary firefighting and rescue specialist assigned to Aircraft, Rescue, and Firefighting (ARFF), Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, ensures the Marines within his unit undergo consistent training to become well equipped to fight the next fire.



Smith assumed various leadership roles within one year in the fleet before becoming the unit’s training noncommissioned officer, overseeing the training and development of his junior Marines. He furthered his knowledge and proficiency by completing the Respiratory Protection Program course, becoming the unit’s first Respiratory Protection Program manager in two years. This role enables Smith to create programs that safeguard the Marines by guiding them in the proper use and maintenance of essential personal protection equipment, specifically of the self-contained breathing apparatuses (SCBA).



“You’re not just here for yourself, you’re here for the Marines around you,” Smith said passionately. He explained further, “whether you’re getting out or not, you signed a contract. While you’re here, put in that time to help better the people around you and the Marines in your charge.”



Smith oversees daily training that includes his Marines inspecting their P-19R ARFF truck and familiarization of inner-truck positions and the designated responsibilities to prepare for real-world scenarios. This is followed by rigorously testing Marines under multiple simulated emergencies such as fuel fires or engine fires, with the ultimate goal of being prepared to rescue casualties from aircraft or suffocate fuel flames.



During the training simulations where ARFF Marines must eliminate fuel fires, Smith evaluates the firefighters’ techniques on the handlines and ensures all personnel have the opportunity to control the handline.



“One of the most important parts of being a firefighter is being able to have positive control of that handline. If you get surrounded by a fire in any second of that operation and you’re not comfortable with manipulating that handline, you and your backup man can get seriously injured,” explained Smith.



Smith’s dedication to the ARFF community is steadfast, as he said it is his goal to obtain the rank of warrant officer after he acquires a bachelor’s degree from Craven Community College in the fall. He also helps the air station’s fire department instruct CPR courses for Marine and civilian personnel around the installation.



“Spread the knowledge that you’ve learned and don’t just let it leave the Marine Corps with you,” said Smith, as he reflected on the principles that guide him as a leader and to urge other leaders within the Corps.



As the Marine Corps celebrates 250 years of service, leaders like Smith invigorate Marines serving today, encouraging them to remain true to the values of selflessness and leading by example. Smith reminded through his guiding principles that every Marine’s legacy is tied to the lives they impact along the way.