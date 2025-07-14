557th Weather Wing welcomes new commander

Photo By Chad Watkins | Members of the 557th Weather Wing render a first salute to Col. Hank Chilton, 557th...... read more read more Photo By Chad Watkins | Members of the 557th Weather Wing render a first salute to Col. Hank Chilton, 557th Weather Wing commander, during his assumption of command ceremony at Offutt Air Force Base, July 22, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chad Watkins) see less | View Image Page

The 557th Weather Wing welcomed its new commander, Col. K. Hank Chilcoat, following an assumption of command ceremony at Offutt Air Force Base, July 22.



Sixteenth Air Force Commander, Lt. Gen. Thomas “Krypto” Hensley, presided over the ceremony held at the Bennie Davis maintenance facility.



“The 557th Weather Wing is America’s Weather Wing (and) is a unique & indispensable organization because it’s the Air Force’s only weather wing. Your mission is clear and critical. You provide timely, accurate, and relevant weather information anytime and anywhere across the globe and into space. Weather drives behavior, (and) you have a bias toward action. I am incredibly proud of the wing.” said Hensley.



The 557th delivers worldwide weather products to Air Force and Army warfighters, unified commands, National Programs and the National Command Authorities. In addition, the wing provides 24-hour technical assistance on all standard weather systems and equipment.



Hensley noted that Chilcoat’s previous experience as the Commander, 1st Weather Group, Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska brings an “intimate first-hand understanding of the wing’s core operational mission.”



In his previous role, Chilcoat led 820 Airmen at seven worldwide operating locations conducting global weather operations to meet enduring and emerging requirements for Departments of the Air Force and Army, and all 11 Combatant Commands.



“I have all the confidence in you and your leadership,” Hensley said of Chilcoat, “and I’m truly excited about what you and the wing will achieve the next two years.”



“I am incredibly honored and deeply committed to assuming command of this Wing and serving each one of you as your Wing Commander,” said Chilcoat. “Chief Perry and I are very excited for the prospect of continuing to converge our unique capabilities with the other 16th Air Force Wings to generate insights on our adversaries while ensuring the Air Force’s and Department of Defense’s readiness. We stand incredibly proud and committed to our role within the 16th Air Force.”



Chilcoat spoke of the global connectivity and teamwork that drives the success of the mission.



“While our headquarters and three of our squadrons reside here in Nebraska, two-thirds of our units and personnel are globally dispersed, from bases in Europe, throughout the United States, and across the Pacific, all the way to Australia,” said Chilcoat. “ We are extremely grateful for the other 13 host wings that treat us like teammates. We simply could not perform our 24/7 worldwide operational mission without your support.



Col. Chilcoat received his commission in 2004 from the USAF Officer Training School, Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala. He has served various assignments at the Squadron, Wing, Field Operating Agency, Air Staff, and Interagency levels. Prior to his current position, he served as the Division Chief, Policy and Readiness for the Directorate of Air Force Weather. He led a 12-member team responsible for developing policy for the Departments of the Air Force and Army, managing the operational readiness of enterprise forces, and directing inter-agency and international exchanges and agreements in support of U.S. national security objectives. He was also the Military Advisor to the Department of State’s Executive Secretariat. As a member of the Secretary of State’s immediate staff, Col Chilcoat was the State Department’s principal interlocutor with the Office of the Secretary of Defense, Joint Staff, Combatant Commands, and National Security Council in requesting interagency assistance and executing crisis management.



“America’s Weather Wing Teammates, we will be amazing because failure is not an option in our business--people’s lives, the mission, and the country depend on it,” said Chilcoat. “We must always get it right; there is no room for error. Second best is unacceptable when we are dealing with the protection of our country, our sons and daughters, and our way of life. This is the sacred charge of the profession of arms we proudly represent.”



“We will continue to reorient our focus to the adversary, embodying our Wing’s motto: ‘Weather Drives Behavior.’ Know the weather, know the decision.”