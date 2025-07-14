Fort Lee Community Leaders Information Forum features awards, MWR information

Photo By Chad Menegay | Fort Lee Garrison Commander Col. Rich Bendelewski and Command Sgt. Maj. Nickea Harris...... read more read more Photo By Chad Menegay | Fort Lee Garrison Commander Col. Rich Bendelewski and Command Sgt. Maj. Nickea Harris presented awards for this year's Army Emergency Relief campaign and for volunteer service Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at the Community Leader Information Forum at the Gregg-Adams Club. The CLIF brings together various installation and community groups and provides information on various events and subjects of interest. see less | View Image Page

Story and Photos by Chad Menegay



FORT LEE, Va. — This summer’s Fort Lee Community Leader Information Forum started with an awards presentation led by the garrison command team July 23 at the Gregg-Adams Club.



Fort Lee Garrison Commander Col. Rich Bendelewski and Command Sgt. Maj. Nickea Harris, garrison senior enlisted leader, presented more than 20 awards to Soldiers in honor of their work and volunteerism.



Winners of Army Emergency Relief awards included: Sgt. 1st Class Gustavo Acosta, Sgt. 1st Class William Chatman, Sgt. 1st Class Roniesha Folkes, Sgt. 1st Class Brittany Hubbard, Sgt. 1st Class Robbie Johnson, Staff Sgt. Abrijana Brewton, Staff Sgt. Jose Gonzalez, Staff Sgt. Quintera Parker, Staff Sgt. Christopher Sablan, Sgt. Qwudaesha Rizer and Sgt. Miquel Martinez.



Each service member who received an AER award did an outstanding job in supporting Army Community Service in achieving and exceeding AER goals. This year Fort Lee surpassed its AER goal of $120,000 in support of Soldiers, Families, Retirees, Surviving Spouses, and Orphans with essential needs like food, rent, funeral expenses and medical care.



Sgt. Kasiga Nenonene of the U.S. Army Ordnance School and Staff Sgt. Tammy Alexander, a training instructor with the U.S. Army Quartermaster School, were also recognized as outstanding AER volunteers, who oversaw the installation-wide campaign that raised $134,474.



Unit-level awards for the ACS AER campaign went to 1) 244th Quartermaster Battalion, 2) 832nd Ordnance Battalion and 3) Logistics Noncommissioned Officer Academy, Army Sustainment University.



Sgt. 1st Class Shakeba Lettsome, an instructor with the U.S. Army Quartermaster School, received a certificate of appreciation from the Logistics Training Department and 244th Quartermaster Battalion for dedicated volunteer service in the Fort Lee community.



Sgt. Christopher Coghill, CASCOM Law Enforcement Activity, received a certificate of appreciation from the Prince George Fire Department for his outstanding leadership by volunteering over 200 hours.



Winners of the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal Award included: Sgt. 1st Class Antonio Fogle, Sgt. 1st Class Kimberly Fogle, Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Arroyo, Sgt. 1st Class LaToya Graham, Sgt. 1st Class Eric Thomas, Staff Sgt. Tyler Matthews, Staff Sgt. Mitchell Neeymann, Sgt. Charlie Williams, Sgt. 1st Class Amanda Britt, Sgt. Aaron Jacobs, and Spc. Alex Asiama.



D’Arcy Giovine, marketing manager for the Fort Lee Directorate of Family and Morale Welfare and Recreation, gave an FMWR presentation to Fort Lee leaders from the company level and up that was informative but also which featured games and prizes.



“This is all about MWR and the opportunities not just for you and your families here at Fort Lee, but also for your Soldiers,” Bendelewski said to the leaders in attendance. “It’s an opportunity for our trainees to take advantage of what the Army has to offer.”



The goal was to leave the leaders armed with all the information and resources to spread the word about FMWR programs and events to members of the Fort Lee community, Giovine said.



“I’m a strong believer in what we in the marketing industry call experiential marketing,” Giovine said. “That means that we—the marketers—provide you—the customer—all the information you need for our product, program and/or service.”



The leaders were afforded a condensed version of the newcomers’ dinner.



The Newcomers’ Dinner is an example of one of the many FMWR programs offers. It is a free dinner hosted at the Gregg-Adams club to welcome new and incoming families to Fort Lee and introduce them to programs and services offered here.