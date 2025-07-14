Cooks That Sail Together, Stay Together

MEDITERRANEAN SEA – (July 25, 2025) – Primary among the many challenges faced by those who sail at sea is the extended time away from loved ones back home. A question likely asked my many mariners is: What if my spouse could join me? Four months ago, a couple with nearly five decades of marriage found an answer to that very question.

Meet the Brooks’. Virginia natives Marvin and Darlene Brooks have found a way to serve side-by-side in the heart of the Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler USNS Laramie (T-AO-203) – the ship’s galley. Chief Cook Marvin and 2nd Cook Darlene are responsible for not just the planning and preparation of all meals served aboard Laramie, but also provision management, safety and sanitation, and training of food service personnel.

The Brooks’ have a combined 54 years at sea, each having served with the U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command (MSC) for four years. According to Marvin and Darlene, a proven track record and visibility with MSC’s Marine Placement Specialists helped the couple secure their billets aboard Laramie. “The detailers know that we are husband and wife, and they know our work performance together,” said Mr. & Mrs. Brooks.

Some couples may find combining work and home life a challenge, but for Marvin and Darlene, their relationship is a feature that helps them accomplish the mission. “It's enjoyable. We work together side-by-side, two-by-two. We stick together tighter than Gorilla Glue,” said the Brooks’.

Marvin and Darlene say being able to serve alongside one another is just one of the many perks of service with MSC. “Being with MSC allow us to travel together around the world, and we enjoy cooking for so many of our shipmates. We’ve recommended [service with MSC] to many other people,” said Mr. & Mrs. Brooks.

With five children, six grandchildren and one great-grandchild, the Brooks’ have plenty to keep them occupied once their service with MSC concludes. “[Once we retire, we will] cater to our grandchildren, their schools, and the church,” said the Brooks’.

