Two Carmel Natives Take to the Skies Over Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Rear Adm. Richard T. Brophy, Chief of Naval Air Training (CNATRA), recently took to the skies over Pensacola, Florida, for a training flight with a fellow Carmel, California, native, Lt. William “Bubbles” Rudiger, a naval flight officer (NFO) instructor assigned to the “Wildcats” of Training Squadron (VT) 10.



Though decades apart in service, both officers trace their roots back to the scenic coastal town of Carmel and are now shaping the next generation of naval aviators. Brophy graduated from Carmel High School in 1985 and from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1991. Rudiger shares that same hometown and educational path, graduating from Carmel High in 2013 and the Naval Academy in 2017.



“It was a true privilege to fly alongside a pilot from my hometown as professional and capable as Lt. Rudiger,” said Rear Adm. Brophy. “Carmel is a close-knit community and it’s inspiring to see one of our own advancing such an important mission.”



Rudiger is currently assigned to VT-10 with Training Air Wing (TW) 6 at Naval Air Station Pensacola, where he trains student naval flight officers in the T-6A Texan II.



“I greatly appreciated the opportunity to fly with Admiral Brophy and show him the work we are doing in Pensacola to train the next generation of naval flight officers,” said Rudiger. “As a fellow native of Carmel, it was meaningful to reflect on how our hometown shaped our commitment to serve.”



Since assuming command of CNATRA in 2022, Brophy has overseen all undergraduate flight training for Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard student pilots and naval flight aviators, ensuring the delivery of highly trained aviators ready for the fleet.



As the Navy marks 250 years of service in 2025, Brophy and Rudiger represent the enduring connection between small-town roots and national duty, showing how places like Carmel continue to produce those who serve at the highest levels, demonstrating the lasting impact of community on national service.

