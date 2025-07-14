Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central Rear Adm. Brad Rosen Conducts First Tour of NSA Naples, Italy

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Haydn Smith | NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY (NSA) NAPLES, Italy – Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa,...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Haydn Smith | NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY (NSA) NAPLES, Italy – Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central, Rear Adm. Brad Rosen (center), toured U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, Italy, accompanied by NSA Naples Commanding Officer Capt. John Randazzo (left) and Public Works Officer Cmdr. John Parizek (right). NSA Naples is an operational base, home to over 50 commands and 8,500 personnel, providing crucial support for U.S. and allied forces across Europe, Africa, and the Central Command's areas of responsibility. From air and port operations to force protection and logistics, the base ensures combat readiness while prioritizing the well-being of service members and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Haydn N. Smith) see less | View Image Page

NAPLES, Italy (July 18, 2025) – Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central (CNREURAFCENT) Rear Adm. Brad Rosen conducted an initial tour of Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, Italy, today.

The visit allowed Rosen, who assumed command of CNREURAFCENT on July 17, to engage with the NSA Naples team that supports over 8,000 military community members and more than 50 supported commands stationed onboard the installation.

Rosen engaged with installation leadership and personnel to gain firsthand insight into the installation's operational readiness and base support capabilities.

The new Region Commander met with Capt. John Randazzo, commanding officer of NSA Naples, and other key senior leaders. He engaged directly with Sailors, civilians and tenant command leadership while touring various departments and facilities including operational support centers, housing areas, and Morale, Welfare and Recreation services.

"We were incredibly proud to host Rear Adm. Rosen and provide him with a firsthand look at the comprehensive capabilities of our installation," said Randazzo. "His direct engagement with our dedicated team highlighted how vital our support is to maintaining fleet readiness and supporting our Sailors and their families, and we appreciate his commitment to understanding our mission and personnel."

These engagements allow the Region Commander to assess the quality of life services provided to service members and their families, as well as the robust logistical and administrative support crucial for maintaining fleet readiness throughout the extensive EURAFCENT area of responsibility.

NSA Naples is an operational base, home to over 50 commands and 8,500 personnel, providing crucial support for U.S. and allied forces across Europe, Africa, and the Central Command's areas of responsibility. From air and port operations to force protection and logistics, the base ensures combat readiness while prioritizing the well-being of service members and their families.

