Cloudy with a chance of aircraft: 36th OSS forecasts the force during REFORPAC 2025

ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam -- The 36th Operations Support Squadron provides daily forecasts during real-world operations and exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 July 10 – Aug. 8, 2025.



As part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, REFORPAC is designed to train Airmen to conduct operations in a contested, dynamic environment to build capabilities for a stronger, more lethal deterrent force.



“On a day to day, we look at what is going on with the weather and produce a forecast for the base, so missions can be planned around what we are forecasting the weather to be,” said Airman 1st Class Ken Schwartz, a 36th OSS weather apprentice.



The 15-member Weather Flight here works around the clock to stay up to date on the latest atmospheric conditions for Guam.



When a forecast is produced, weather personnel look at data provided by Mark IV-B, a weather system designed to support tactical operations. The satellite shows images of clouds and other natural ingredients that potentially produce unfavorable conditions for flying.



For example, forecasters may see a dark, tall cloud and predict lightning, or they may see icing and certain levels of wind turbulence that could be detrimental to operations.



“Right now, our forecasts include a tropical cyclone,” Schwartz said. “That’s very important because it’s going to cause impacts for Guam and the Northern Marianas Islands.”



After drafting the forecast, Schwartz and his team routes it through the 36th Air Expeditionary Task Force to Pacific Air Forces leadership. Due to inclement weather, participating REFORPAC aircraft are being recalled to ensure personnel safety and prevent damage to assets.



“Weather is important because without us, pilots won’t know what they are flying into,” he said. “If the pilots don’t get where they’re supposed to be going, the Air Force doesn’t get the mission done.”



From aircraft performance to mission timing, precise weather forecasting is essential to Air Force operations. Understanding the skies is critical to owning them.



“Weather never stops,” said Airman 1st Class Nicholas Clark, a 36th OSS weather apprentice and forecaster. “It’s important for us to be here 24/7 so pilots who are flying can get information about conditions that can be hazardous to aircraft. The more accurate we are, the safer they’ll be.”



For the latest weather guidance, visit the National Weather Service website at www.weather.gov.

