Airman dorm leaders: more than meets the eye

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan - U.S. Air Force Airman Dorm Leaders are responsible for the care and oversight of facilities that house unaccompanied Airmen. While many associate ADLs with work orders, processing paperwork, and facility repairs, their role extends far beyond managing physical infrastructure.



With just 11 ADLs supporting the needs of 1,600 Airmen at Kadena, their duties are diverse and complex. Daily tasks include inspections, facility checks, escorting contractors, and resolving resident disputes. They also manage challenges like aging infrastructure, flooding, and typhoon preparation, often coordinating with the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron for repairs.



“The inspections and briefings we conduct are how we enforce standards,” said Tech. Sgt. Jaqulyn Payne, 718th Civil Engineer Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of unaccompanied housing. “But at the core, it's about ensuring Airmen live in a safe, clean, and respectful environment.”



Beyond facility management, ADLs are deeply invested in the well-being of the Airmen under their care. They keep their office doors open to provide mentorship, assist with dorm council engagement, and connect Airmen to vital resources such as the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response program, True North, or the first sergeant. In many ways, ADLs serve as career coaches, mentors, and someone you can go to for a listening ear.



“Our job is to manage the dorms,” stated Payne. “But more importantly, we're here to support Airmen and ensure they feel cared for.”



Furthermore, they act as a bridge between base programs and dorm residents, offering Airmen opportunities that promote personal interests and career development.



“As an ADL, one of the most rewarding aspects is mentoring motivated Airmen,” stated U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Hovhannes Balian, 718th CES ADL. “Guiding them toward growth, connecting them with resources, and helping them navigate both personal and professional challenges.”



By balancing operational duties with genuine care and guidance, ADLs contribute significantly to the morale, well-being, and professional development of Airmen.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2025 Date Posted: 07.25.2025 01:50 Story ID: 543801 Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airman dorm leaders: more than meets the eye, by A1C Amy Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.