US Naval Forces Korea Changes Command

Photo By Seaman Apprentice Robert Moses | U.S. Navy Capt. Sharif Calfee, left, assumes command of Commander, U.S. Naval Forces...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Apprentice Robert Moses | U.S. Navy Capt. Sharif Calfee, left, assumes command of Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Korea (CNFK) from Rear Adm. Neil Koprowski, during the CNFK change of command ceremony at the Republic of Korea (ROK) Busan Naval Base auditorium, July 25, 2025. General Xavier Brunson, Commander, U.S. Forces Korea, was the presiding officer. CNFK is the U.S. Navy’s representative in Republic of Korea, providing leadership and expertise in naval matters to improve institutional and operational effectiveness between the two navies and to strengthen collective security efforts in Republic of Korea and the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Desmond Parks) see less | View Image Page

Capt. Sharif Calfee relieved Rear Adm. Neil Koprowski as Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Korea (CNFK) and Commander, Navy Region Korea (CNRK) during a change of command ceremony at the Republic of Korea Fleet Headquarters Auditorium in Busan, July 25.



The ceremony marked the 39th time CNFK has changed command since its establishment on July 1, 1957.



U.S. Army Gen. Xavier Brunson, Commander, United Nations Command; Combined Forces Command; and U.S. Forces Korea, presided over the ceremony and praised Rear Adm. Koprowski’s leadership over the past two years.



“Neil, you’ve led this command with strategic vision and steady purpose during an incredibly consequential period,” said Brunson. “You also led during a time of historic missile testing and regional instability, and through it all, you kept CNFK aligned, agile, and operationally sharp. That kind of leadership matters, it reinforces deterrence and ensures mission success.”



During his tenure, Rear Adm. Koprowski oversaw a surge in trilateral naval exercises and engagements with the Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), following the 2023 Camp David Summit between the U.S., ROK, and Japanese governments. Under his leadership, CNFK supported multiple high-profile port visits including four Carrier Strike Groups, three Amphibious Ready Groups, and two U.S. Navy submarines, highlighted by the historic visit of the USS Kentucky (SSBN-737), the first ballistic missile submarine to visit Korea in over 40 years.



“U.S. Naval Forces Korea may make up only two percent of U.S. forces on the peninsula, but the strategic effect this team delivers in the maritime domain is outsized and undeniable,” said Koprowski. “We Sail, Fly, and Fight together, alongside our ROK teammates, ready to preserve peace, and if necessary, prevail in conflict.”



He emphasized that the most rewarding part of his command was seeing the CNFK team grow and excel together in one of the most strategically vital regions in the world.



“Small team, major impact; it’s more than a mantra here,” he said. “Watching our people rise to every challenge and accomplish incredible things together has been the greatest privilege of my career.”



Koprowski assumed command in June 2023 and will next lead Expeditionary Strike Group 2 in Norfolk, Virginia.



Capt. Calfee, who most recently served as Executive Assistant to the Secretary of the Navy, now takes the helm of CNFK and Navy Region Korea. Calfee is scheduled to promote to rear admiral in August 2025.



“I am honored and humbled to assume command of this vital organization,” said Calfee. “I look forward to working side-by-side with our ROK partners to strengthen the alliance, deepen interoperability, and uphold our shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.”



CNFK serves as the U.S. Navy component command to U.S. Forces Korea, providing leadership and expertise to strengthen institutional and operational cooperation between the U.S. and ROK navies. CNFK also serves as Commander, U.S. Navy Region Korea, overseeing the Navy’s only mainland Asia installation at Commander, Fleet Activities Chinhae.