Unlocking Potential: The Impact of Fort Buchanan’s LRC on Military Readiness and Training

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO- Tenants and members of the Fort Buchanan community participated in the monthly Installation Coordination Meeting held at the Headquarters Building, James Buchanan Conference Room, Jul. 22.



The annual training summer season was one of the topics discussed.



For Javier Sierra, Fort Buchanan’s Logistics Readiness Center (LRC) Plans and Operations Chief, it is important to highlight the fact that every Army Reserve, National Guard, U.S. Navy, and Marine Corps unit in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean can conduct their required annual training thanks to the LRC.



“Usually, the summer represents the peak season for our support to the Army Reserve and the National Guard, especially receiving containers, managing and disposing of property, transporting equipment and troops around the island, and managing the food of all the troops through the Subsistence Supply Management Office (SSMO),” said Sierra.



The Plans and Operations Chief went on to describe the dedication of the LRC’s workforce to enable the warfighter.



“We enable warfighter readiness. Our team operates with a great sense of urgency. When we receive a container, we process all the load quickly to ensure the soldiers have what they need to perform their mission on the field,” added Sierra.



“If a unit has access to spare parts, meals ready to eat, and a plane, ship, or bus for transportation for troops and equipment, it is all made possible in collaboration with Fort Buchanan’s LRC,” said Sierra proudly.



However, LRC’s support also includes the opportunity to train troops.



“We also support the Army Reserve and the National Guard by training their Automated Logistical Specialist troops at the Supply Support Activity on all key logistical functions,” said Sierra.



For Master Sgt. José Arocho-Diaz, from the Puerto Rico National Guard G3, Fort Buchanan’s LRC plays a key role in enabling the readiness of local units.



“We would not be able to accomplish our mission without the support that we receive from the Fort Buchanan LRC. From repair parts to food, the installation LRC is a key element that enables the readiness of our troops,” said Arocho-Díaz, while indicating that one of the National Guard units conducting annual training was the 92nd Military Police Brigade.



With an annual budget of over $500 million, Fort Buchanan supports approximately 15,000 active-duty Reserve personnel, Puerto Rico National Guard members, Marine Corps Reserve members, and Navy Reserve personnel. The installation serves as a readiness enhancement platform, ensuring that military personnel are prepared for deployment at anytime and anywhere.