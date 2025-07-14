NCO development course reinvigorates warrior mindset

LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark. -- A new wave of enlisted leadership is taking shape at Little Rock Air Force Base through the Team Little Rock Noncommissioned Officer Warrior Development Course. This four-day, immersive experience is reshaping how NCOs grow into tomorrow’s senior leaders.



Senior Master Sgt. Angel Sanchez, 714th Training Squadron senior enlisted leader, and one of the course’s driving forces, said the program was born from a Senior NCO Summit with a clear mission: reignite the warrior ethos within the NCO corps.



The first two days of the course placed NCOs in high-pressure, tactical scenarios to hone critical mission readiness—supporting the Secretary of the Air Force’s “deliver capabilities” imperative. The final two days shifted focus to connection, resilience, and support services–reinforcing the understanding that true readiness includes mental fortitude and well-being.



“We needed to refocus on an operational deployment mindset,” Sanchez said. “It’s not just about doing our job, it’s about being ready to do several at once and being the next person up when the mission demands it.”



Chief Master Sgt. Jamal Chesney, 314th Airlift Wing command chief, emphasized the deliberate balance built into the program.



“This course is paramount because NCOs are the Department of Defense’s backbone,” Chesney said. “The blend of mission readiness with resilience and connection ensures our NCOs are technically proficient and mentally robust—improving retention and unit cohesion.”



With the goal of building the SNCO of 2035 by coaching and mentoring the NCO of 2025, the course aligns with the Chief of Staff of the Air Force’s vision that “people are our competitive advantage.”



“We’re cultivating well-rounded leaders who are prepared for complex challenges,” Chesney said. “This is a strategic investment in the future of our force.”



Sanchez also highlighted the course’s servant-leadership model, stressing that great NCOs lead from the front—not just by rank, but through action and involvement.



“The best leaders are in there getting their hands dirty,” he said. “It’s about influence through example.”



“Immense gratitude goes to our program coordinators,” Chesney said. “Their commitment made this event not just successful—but meaningful.”



As the Air Force continues to adapt to emerging threats and evolving demands, the NCO Warrior Development Course represents a clear shift: developing resilient, innovative, and mission-ready leaders who are prepared to lead today and shape tomorrow.

