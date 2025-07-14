6th Army Recruiting Brigade

Welcomes a New Commander

By Mr. Bruce W. Parker, et al., Rashad A. Easton, and Robert B. Stallings, 2025

6th Recruiting Brigade Public Affairs and Training Offices



Nellis Air Force Base - North Las Vegas, NV - July 22, 2025



6th Army Recruiting Brigade had the honor to bid farewell to Col. Lee S. Wallace and his family and welcome Col. Ryan C. Kendall and his family as our new brigade commander. Our Change of Command occurred on the prestigious flightline of the USAF Thunderbirds at Nellis Air Force Base.



We had the honor of the reviewing officer presiding over today’s ceremony from the United States Army Recruiting Commanding, Lieutenant General Johnny K. Davis. Also, in attendance were Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army (CASA) Emeritus Mr. Mario Guerra, Army Reserve Ambassador of Nevada Mr. James Bernet, Soldiers, Airmen, community leaders, distinguished guests, along with family and friends.



As we mark the transition of leadership from one commander to another, we also celebrated the enduring legacy of the United States Army 6th Recruiting Brigade. The Brigade’s history is not merely a record of dates and events but a testament to the unwavering spirit of the soldiers, civilians, and leaders who have carried its mission forward. From its roots at the Presidio of San Francisco to its current role and location in North Las Vegas, NV as the beacon of recruiting success, the 6th Recruiting Brigade has remained steadfast in its mission to build the Army of tomorrow. Spanning an area of responsibility exceeding 1.7 million square miles, which includes eleven states in the western third of the country, along with many U.S. Territories in the Pacific, and the countries of Japan and South Korea. The Brigade has continued to set the standard for recruiting excellence. During the dedication of its new headquarters, the Brigade honored the legacy of the 9th Cavalry Regiment, adopting its motto: "We can, we will!".



During the past two years, building on this profound legacy, the 22nd Colonel of the Brigade, COL Lee Spencer Wallace, reintroduced the motto "We can, we will!" in the fall of 2023. Under COL Wallace’s leadership, the Brigade demonstrated unparalleled innovation, determination, and teamwork, leading the way for USAREC in FY2024 and sustaining its remarkable production into FY2025. Col. Wallace’s commitment to honor the past while driving the Brigade toward an exceptional future has set a high bar of excellence for all to follow.



As we welcome the 23rd Colonel of the Brigade, Col. Ryan Kendall, we look forward to a new chapter in the Brigade’s proud history. Col. Kendall joins a lineage of leaders who have embraced the challenge of recruiting America’s finest. His vision and leadership will undoubtedly inspire the Brigade to reach new heights. Together, we will continue to honor the spirit of the Buffalo Soldiers, uphold the motto "We can, we will!", and ensure the United States Army remains the strongest fighting force in the world.



Let us take pride in this moment, reflecting on the rich history of the United States Army 6th Recruiting Brigade and the enduring legacy of service, resilience, and excellence that defines this extraordinary organization. "We can, we will!" – today, tomorrow, and always.



As Col. Kendall accepts the role as the 6th Brigade Commander, he arrived at this position from Katterbach, Germany, where he previously commanded the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade. He came to us with an impressive career spanning multitude of Army positions and deployments to both Iraq and Afghanistan.



Accepting this command as the 6th Brigade Commander comes full circle for Col. Kendall. He follows a lineage of military family members who have served our great nation. Forty years ago, he attended elementary school in North Las Vegas, NV, while his father ran maintenance operations on Nellis Air Force Base, which is the same flightline we held our change of command. Kendall stated, “In a weird twist of fate. I now find myself, as an Army Aviator, taking command of an Army Recruiting Brigade on the same flight line. That’s a plot line that sounds almost unbelievable, and I’m excited to see what happens next”.



NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2025 Date Posted: 07.24.2025 17:07 Story ID: 543777 Location: NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, US Web Views: 21 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 6th Army Recruiting Brigade Welcomes a New Commander, by Bruce Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.