TRICARE Logins: Know How To Access Portals and Manage Your Benefit

Whether you need to make an appointment, check a claim, or download forms, knowing where to log in can make using your TRICARE benefits easier. Today’s Military Health System relies on multiple online platforms—each with a specific purpose. Understanding them, and how they’re evolving, can help you make the most of your health coverage.



Keep in mind: TRICARE doesn’t own these platforms. Other agencies or contractors do. But you can visit the TRICARE All Logins page for a comprehensive list.



Here’s what to know.



One healthcare system, several portals

There’s no single portal that does it all. Instead, different login platforms support different parts of your benefit. Generally, they fall into three categories:

• Updating personal information and enrollment in the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System

• Getting care at military hospitals and clinics with MHS GENESIS

• Getting civilian care through a TRICARE contractor



Here’s a look at each.



DEERS and milConnect/Beneficiary Web Enrollment

DEERS is the foundation of TRICARE eligibility. The milConnect website lets you update contact information, check your enrollment status, and access Beneficiary Web Enrollment tools. You can use this platform to:

• Enroll in or change TRICARE plans

• Update contact information, like your address or phone number



milConnect now uses myAuth, a new user-friendly secure login that is gradually replacing DS Logon. Keep reading to learn more about myAuth.



MHS GENESIS Patient Portal

If you get care at a military hospital or clinic, the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal is your main access point. You can:

• View laboratory results

• Request prescription refills

• Make appointments

• Send secure messages



You may also view your health records and appointment notes from military hospitals and clinics.



Regional contractor portals

Health care outside of military hospitals and clinics is administered by TRICARE contractors. Each has its own portal:

• TRICARE East Region: Humana Military

• TRICARE West Region: TriWest Healthcare Alliance

• TRICARE Overseas: International SOS

• TRICARE For Life (in all regions): WPS Military and Veterans Health



Use these portals to:

• View claims

• Check referrals

• Find network providers



Pharmacy login

Express Scripts is the TRICARE Pharmacy Program contractor. Through their portal, you can switch eligible medications to TRICARE Pharmacy Home Delivery and:

• Request new prescriptions

• Refill prescriptions

• Track your order status

• Pay bills



Dental login

Are you enrolled in the TRICARE Dental Program? If so, United Concordia is your TRICARE dental contractor. Your United Concordia TDP My Account lets you:

• View plan coverage details

• Check claims history

• View your dental explanation of benefits

• Pay bills



What is myAuth?

myAuth is a new secure login option replacing DS Logon across Department of Defense systems. With myAuth, you can use your Common Access Card or a username/password, plus a secure multi-factor authentication method. This lets you access multiple DOD websites with just one login.



Currently, myAuth is used on:

• milConnect

• ID Card Office Online



Over time, all DOD systems that use DS Logon will transition to myAuth. Until then, platforms may use either DS Logon or myAuth depending on their system. (Note: You must have an active DS Logon account to create a new myAuth account.)



Civilian health portals

If you see a civilian provider, your provider may use an electronic health record, or EHR, other than MHS GENESIS. The DOD doesn’t own these other EHRs. You’ll need to follow your provider’s instructions to sign in and view records or communicate with providers.



Bottom line

Managing your TRICARE benefit means knowing which login to use—and when. While it may seem complex, here’s a breakdown:

• Use milConnect for enrollment and DEERS updates.

• Use MHS GENESIS to see your records for care at military hospitals and clinics.

• Use your TRICARE contractor’s portal to manage claims, view referrals, and pay bills.



When in doubt, visit TRICARE All Logins page to find the right access point.



Remember: myAuth is coming, bringing with it a more unified login experience. Until then, save the portals you use most, keep your passwords safe, and check back for updates as the rollout continues.



To learn more, read and bookmark the TRICARE All Logins page.