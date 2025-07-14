Soccer trial camp wraps up at Fort Hood ahead of Armed Forces Tournament

Photo By Samantha Harms | A ball is reflected off the glove of a goalie during a warmup drill prior to a match...... read more read more Photo By Samantha Harms | A ball is reflected off the glove of a goalie during a warmup drill prior to a match featuring the trial camp of the All-Army Soccer team July 16, 2025, at the Phantom Warrior Stadium on Fort Hood, Texas. (U.S. Army photo by Samantha Harms, Fort Hood Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT HOOD, Texas — Soldiers from across the Army have been training hard throughout the last two weeks of July here to secure a spot on the All-Army Soccer team during the team’s annual trial camp. The camp provides 30 Soldiers with the chance to be on the 18-player team, which will then participate in the Armed Forces Men’s Soccer Tournament, also hosted at Fort Hood this year.



Chief Warrant Officer 4 Raul Almendarez, head coach of the All-Army Soccer team, said this year’s team is shaping up to be the best he has seen in years.



“For the last three years that I’ve been coming in as the assistant coach, this has been, by far, one of the fittest group of guys that we’ve had,” he said. “So, the intensity level has risen.”



The camp focuses heavily on soccer skills and the talent of players, while recognizing the importance of the chemistry of the team.



“Everyone came here physically fit,” Almendarez said. “Everyone is hungry. But most importantly, they built the chemistry, not just inside the pitch, but outside it. They all get along.”



For Staff Sgt. Erick Munoz Velasco, Echo Forward Support Company, 3rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, the chance to try out for the team represents much more than a lifetime commitment to soccer.



“I’ve been playing soccer since I was 8, and this seems like a lifetime for me,” he said. “I started playing for the Fort Hood team back in 2024 and then (the) coach, after a couple of tournaments that we played, he told me that I had potential for the All-Army Soccer team, so I decided to apply.



“It’s more than just (representing) myself,” he continued. “It’s more like representing my unit and the faith that the coach put in me by recommending me to try for the camp.”



Playing a sport means something different to everyone, but for Munoz Velasco, it provides a space to be himself.



“(Soccer) is like escape from reality,” he shared. “Sometimes it’s where I can find my peace, how I relax and get away from the daily routine I have in the Army.”



1st Lt. John Poncy, 20th Engineer Battalion, 36th Engineer Brigade, has played with the All-Army Soccer team before, and is chasing the high of winning the gold.



“I got a message from the coach two years ago,” he said, “(he) asked me to try out, and I did; made the team that year. We won the gold, and it’s just an experience that I kind of have been chasing since, the teamwork and the competition.”



When asked what people should know about All-Army sports, Poncy recommended everyone try out as it is an experience unlike any others.



“It’s an awesome experience to get to know people, build connections, work hard, get in great shape and learn to be a part of a team,” he said. “I don’t think a lot of units understand the value of these programs. …



“There’s not a lot of barriers to entry,” Poncy continued. “A lot of the Soldiers that I have are really scared to try and apply for a team, but it’s very easy to apply. All it takes is company commander approval, and then the coaches can pick you based on the applications they get. But it’s not like a giant process to get accepted. So, if you’re good at a sport or you want to play, and you have the free time, you need to try, or should try.”



The trial camp has been hosted at The Great Place for the last several years, which the coaching staff appreciate.



“We enjoy having camp here at Fort Hood,” Almendarez explained, “not just because of the great staff that’s here, but also when we get out into the local community, we see the support. They see us, they see Soldiers and they’re so supportive.”



With the Armed Forces Tournament right around the corner, the team is looking toward just one thing: winning.



“Our motto right now is, ‘Gold is the goal,’” said Almendarez. “So, we want to win gold. One, (this is) our home turf, and (two), we want to represent the Army well since we’re hosting.”



The All-Army Soccer team is encouraging The Great Place community to come and support during the upcoming Armed Forces Men’s Soccer Tournament. The tournament is set from Saturday to Wednesday at the Phantom Warrior Stadium, with the games open to all Department of Defense ID cardholders. The Army vs Air Force match is at 9 a.m. Saturday; the Air Force vs Navy match is at 7 p.m. Sunday; the Navy vs Army match is at 7 p.m. Monday; with the championship match at 8 a.m. Wednesday.



For more information, visit armedforcessports.defense.gov/Sports/Soccer/Mens-Soccer-Events/2025-Armed-Forces-Mens-Soccer-Championship.