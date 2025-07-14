Surface Warfare legend, SWSC director, retires after 50+ years of Navy service

NAVAL STATION NEWPORT, R.I. (July 24, 2025) -- Surface Warfare Schools Command headquarters hosted a momentous occasion on July 18, 2025, as colleagues, family, and a host of distinguished guests gathered to celebrate the remarkable career of Capt. (Ret.) Floyston "Bud" Weeks. After dedicating over half a century to the United States Navy, both as a Surface Warfare Officer and as a civilian employee, Capt. Weeks embarked on a well-deserved retirement, leaving behind a legacy of exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment.



The ceremony, a testament to the profound impact Capt. Weeks had on the Navy and the countless individuals he mentored, was presided over by Adm. Jim Kilby, acting chief of naval operations, and Capt. Joe Baggett, commanding officer of SWSC. The event also drew an impressive gathering of flag officers, including Adm. Stephen (Web) Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Vice Adm. Brendan McLane, commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Rear Adm. Joe Cahill, commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic, and Rear Adm. Ted LeClair, deputy commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet. The attendance of numerous other active and retired flag officers further highlighted the deep admiration and esteem held for Capt. Weeks within the naval community underscored the significance of Capt. Weeks' contributions to the surface fleet.



A proud native of Maine and a 1966 graduate of the Maine Maritime Academy, Capt. Weeks began his naval journey with tours aboard USS Frank Knox (DDR-42) and with the Patrol Torpedo Fast (PTFs) detachment at Da Nang, Republic of Vietnam. These early assignments instilled in him a strong foundation of seamanship and a deep understanding of the challenges faced by sailors at sea.



Following his service as a Chief Engineer on USS Brooke (FFG-1), Capt. Weeks took command of USS Direct (MSO-430), demonstrating his exceptional leadership abilities. He then served as the Executive Officer on USS Caron (DD-970), further honing his skills in ship management and personnel development.



A pivotal moment in Capt. Weeks' career came with the commissioning of USS Aubrey Fitch at Bath Iron Works, where he served as the Commanding Officer. Under his leadership, the Aubrey Fitch participated in combat operations on and around Grenada in 1983, showcasing his courage and strategic acumen under pressure. He was also the CO of USS Yosemite (AD-19), a World War II-era Destroyer Tender, as the commanding officer from 1987 -1989. He was also the CO of USS Jouett (CG-29) from 1991-1993. His last active-duty assignment was as the Dean of Administration at the Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island.



He transitioned to a civilian role at SWSC in 2006, where he continued to shape the future of surface warfare. Serving as the Navigation, Seamanship and Shiphandling Director, he imparted his vast knowledge and experience to countless officers, ensuring the highest standards of maritime expertise. Notably, he also served as the Commanding Officer of Surface Warfare Officers School Command, now SWSC, leaving a lasting mark on the institution. The Mariner Skills Training Center Pacific building in San Diego California was named dedicated to him in 2022.



Throughout his distinguished career, Capt. Weeks was supported by his loving family. He is married to the former Virginia F. Fairservice, and they have two sons, Kashin and Ethan. Their presence at the retirement ceremony underscored the importance of family support in a life dedicated to service.



As Capt. Weeks embarks on this new chapter, his legacy of leadership, integrity, and commitment will continue to inspire generations of surface warfare officers. His contributions to the Navy and the nation will be remembered with gratitude and respect. The surface warfare community wishes Capt. Weeks and his family all the best in their future endeavors.

