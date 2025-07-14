A look back in time, predictions for the future – AFLCMC unveils contents of time capsule

Photo By James Varhegyi | Members of the current Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) leadership...... read more read more Photo By James Varhegyi | Members of the current Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) leadership team, along with past commanders and executives, unearthed items from a time capsule buried at the end of 1999 at the front of the AFLCMC headquarters building on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Then called the Aeronautical Systems Center (ASC) with operations solely at Wright-Patt, directorates gathered items of importance – along with many predictions – for 25 years into the future. The capsule was unearthed at the end of May by members of the 88th Air Base Wing Civil Engineering Squadron. The unveiling event happened July 21, 2025. Joining AFLCMC commander Lt. Gen. Donna Shipton were retired Center commanders Lt. Gen. C.D. Moore, Lt. Gen. Robert McMurry, and Lt. Gen. John Thompson. Former ASC executive director Dr. Vincent Russo was also in attendance. Russo was chosen to read his own predictions before the assembled audience. Rounding out other participants were Col. Dustin Richards, 88th ABW commander, Col. Joshua Payne, 88th ABW chaplain, CMSgt Timothy Weiser, AFLCMC command chief, Dennis D’Angelo, AFLCMC executive director and Tracy Patrick, Deputy PEO for the Fighters & Advanced Aircraft Directorate. AFLCMC historian Kevin Rusnak served as master of ceremonies. Rusnak’s mentor, retired Air Force Research Laboratory historian Dr. James Aldridge, also attended. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jim Varhegyi) see less | View Image Page

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, Ohio (AFLCMC) – Through laughter, fond memories and fellowship, members of the current Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) leadership team, along with past commanders and executives, unearthed items from a time capsule buried at the end of 1999.



Then called the Aeronautical Systems Center (ASC) with operations primarily at Wright-Patterson AFB, directorates gathered items of importance – along with many predictions – for 25 years into the future. The capsule was removed from the front of AFLCMC headquarters at the end of May with the help of earth moving equipment. The unveiling event happened July 21, 2025, at AFLCMC HQ on Wright-Patt area B.



Joining AFLCMC commander Lt Gen Donna Shipton were retired Center commanders Lt Gen C.D. Moore, Lt Gen Robert McMurry, and Lt Gen John Thompson. Former ASC executive director Dr. Vincent Russo was also in attendance. Russo was chosen to read his own predictions before the assembled audience. Rounding out other participants were Col Dustin Richards, current 88th ABW commander, Col Joshua Payne, current 88th ABW chaplain, CMSgt Timothy Weiser, current AFLCMC command chief, Dennis D’Angelo, current AFLCMC executive director and Tracy Patrick, current Deputy PEO for the Fighters & Advanced Aircraft Directorate. Current AFLCMC historian Kevin Rusnak served as master of ceremonies. Rusnak’s mentor, retired ASC and Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) historian Dr. James Aldridge also attended.



Items pulled from the capsule included a “lessons learned” briefing on operations during Kosovo (Operation Allied Force) from the now retired F-117 program office, plus a CD with videos of the aircraft in flight. Lt Gen McMurry opened an envelope filled with challenge coins, stickers and patches from the now-defunct Airborne Laser program office. Some featured that program’s catchphrase, “Peace Through Light.”



Col Richards read from the December 17, 1999, paper-only edition of the Skywrighter– which included headlines about the Air Force being ready for the “Year 2000 bug” (Y2K). Also included was an article on how individuals could get their families ready for the tech transition, including having cash on hand in case banking systems went dark in the turn to 2000.



D’Angelo opened Dr. Russo’s letter, then sealed for 25 years. Dr. Russo proceeded to read some of his predictions and many of the hunches turned out to be accurate. In fact, Dr. Russo was correct on eight predictions and missed on seven. One miss was that Russo did not think that space would become its own service branch. More accurate was that China would be a superpower, especially in manufacturing and trade. Russo also predicted that the U.S. would be hit by a major terrorist attack.



The prediction was made less than two years before 9/11.



Lt Gen C.D. Moore read the predictions of former ASC vice-commander Maj Gen Paul Nielsen which included speculations that WPAFB would be a "super base," that the Space Force would become a standalone military branch and that Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) would become a major Air Force focus.



Shipton and Thompson then read four pages of predictions provided by former ASC commander Lt Gen Robert Raggio, who was serving as commander in 1999 when the time capsule was buried. Back then, Raggio thought the Air Force would be renamed the Aerospace Force. He also thought UAVs would be deployed on a massive scale across the force and the biggest change facing the branch would be advances to command, control and communications (C3) systems.



Other contents retrieved from the time capsule included the ASC’s 2000 strategic plan, a 1999 Airman’s Manual, an F-117-branded golf ball, a WPAFB Chapel Schedule, a pristine copy of the Dayton Daily News, a command staff photo taken in October 1999, various organizational coins and patches, a Pentium computer chip, and an empty Kellogg’s Corn Pops cereal box featuring a “tiny time capsule” promotion.



AFLCMC leadership will bury a new time capsule soon, with plans to open it in another 25 years.