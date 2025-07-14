Navy Medical Readiness and Training Command Annapolis Musculoskeletal Care Team Earn Top Honors in Graduate Medical Education

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – June 24, 2025 – The Comprehensive Integrative Musculoskeletal Care Team from Navy Medical Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Annapolis, embedded at the United States Naval Academy (USNA), has earned top honors from the National Capital Region (NCR) Transitional Year Internship Program, with their Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PM&R) rotation named “Rotation of the Year” for the second consecutive year, June 24, 2025.



The recognition, voted on by the interns, reflects the continued excellence of the NMRTC Annapolis musculoskeletal team in support of graduate medical education across the Defense Health Network – National Capital Region.



Rotation site coordinator, Lt. Cmdr. Sean Lacey, was also named “Transitional Year Staff of the Year” for Academic Year 2025. According to the award citation he received this honor for his leadership in shaping an impactful training environment for military medical trainees.



“This is a combined recognition of the entire team’s dedication to clinical excellence and medical education,” said Cmdr. James Dupree, U.S. Naval Academy Team Physician. “Lt. Cmdr. Lacey’s leadership and innovation—particularly his integration of artificial intelligence tools to enhance teaching—have set a new standard for military graduate medical education.”



With 28 interns annually, the NCR TY Internship Program is the largest Transitional Year program in the nation, preparing future general medical officers for fleet-based care with a strong foundation in musculoskeletal medicine. The Sports Medicine, PM&R, Orthopedics rotation at USNA trains more than 70 rotators each year, including residents and students from Orthopedics, Family Medicine, Pediatrics, PM&R, and the Uniformed Services University.



NMRTC Annapolis supports the readiness of Navy warfighters by ensuring both a medically ready force and a ready medical force. The command provides high-quality care and medical training to certify that service members are fit for duty and supported by well-prepared medical professionals. While not a deployable or expeditionary unit, NMRTC Annapolis operates as a critical readiness platform, maintaining the capability to support expeditionary medicine when called upon.

