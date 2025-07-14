Fort Gordon Braves claim fourth straight youth baseball title

Photo By DAVID LOGSDON | Coaches and players with the Fort Gordon Braves youth baseball team rally together for...... read more read more Photo By DAVID LOGSDON | Coaches and players with the Fort Gordon Braves youth baseball team rally together for a post-season photo at Fort Gordon, Georgia, July 22. The image was taken a week after the team clinched their fourth consecutive YMCA league title and does not depict their actual championship celebration. see less | View Image Page

Despite the frequent turnover associated with military life, one thing remains constant at Fort Gordon — excellence on the baseball field. The Fort Gordon Braves youth baseball team, made up of players under 13 years old, secured their fourth consecutive championship in the local YMCA league, closing out the season with an impressive 5-1 record and continuing a remarkable tradition of success.

More Than a Game: Building Character in a Digital World

The Braves’ success goes beyond wins and losses — it reflects the Army’s broader effort to improve quality of life for military families. Fort Gordon’s Youth Sports & Fitness program, part of Army Child and Youth Services, offers children ages 3 to 18 a chance to grow physically, emotionally and socially through organized sports.

“This is more than baseball,” said Gerard Arnett, Youth Sports & Fitness director and team coach. “We’re building resilience, teamwork and confidence in our youth. Winning is great — but seeing these kids grow and mature over the season is even better.”

Arnett, with CYS since 2014 and director since 2017, said youth sports instill values that last well beyond the season. “Teamwork, problem-solving and resiliency — those are the kinds of things that help kids grow into well-rounded adults.”

In today’s screen-heavy world, sports offer balance, real-life connections and lasting memories. “It teaches them how to interact with others and work through challenges,” Arnett said. “When kids are isolated behind video games, they miss out on that. Sports help prepare them for real life — where teamwork and communication matter.”

Leadership and Coaching Commitment

Much of the Braves’ success stems from a dedicated coaching staff, led by longtime volunteer and head coach Antonio “Tony” Lindo — a Department of the Army civilian whose role brings stability and continuity to the program as military families rotate in and out.

Lindo, who began coaching at Fort Gordon in 2013, has led more than 25 teams across multiple sports. His coaching philosophy centers on effort and character. “I tell the kids our goal is simple: have fun and play hard,” Lindo said. “We never talk about winning or losing — just effort. If they give their best, success follows.”

He also incorporates modern tools to support that development. Lindo and his staff use a mobile app to track player stats and game details — leveraging technology to analyze trends, enhance strategy and manage the season more effectively.

The coaching team includes Staff Sgt. Austin Bryan of the 513th Military Intelligence Brigade, Youth Sports Director Arnett, and TJ Lindo, assistant coach and son of Coach Lindo. Their mix of experience, roles and perspectives adds depth to the mentorship the players receive.

“I’ve been lucky to have a strong coaching team,” Lindo said. “Everyone steps up to support the kids and each other — that kind of teamwork sets the tone.”

Rising to the Challenge

Coaching youth baseball in a military community presents unique hurdles — particularly the constant rotation of players.

“We often have kids who’ve never held a baseball before alongside kids who’ve played for years,” Lindo said. “Balancing development and making sure everyone improves is a rewarding challenge.”

The Braves started the season with a narrow 1-0 loss but responded with five straight wins. “They learned from that first game,” Lindo said. “They stayed focused and didn’t lose again.”

Practices often extended beyond their scheduled time, a reflection of the team’s commitment — and the vital support of parents. “The parents are amazing,” Lindo said. “None of this works without them. They’re the reason these kids can show up and give it their all.”

Looking ahead, Lindo emphasized the need for more players. “We’re proud of our core group, but we want to grow,” he said. “We need more kids to come out and give it a shot. The more involvement we have, the stronger the program becomes.”

Games were held at Woodside High School, where Fort Gordon families and community members turned out to cheer the team on.

A Team of Champions

Among the season’s standouts was Langston Walker, the team’s starting pitcher, whose dedication set the tone for the team.

“He practiced so much he put holes in our fence,” said his mother, Asanti Walker, with a laugh. “Whatever Coach Lindo tells him to do, he comes home and practices it right away. He takes it seriously.”

Langston started with no experience in the sport. Today, he plays with confidence and leadership — both on and off the field. “He brings baseball to school,” Walker said. “He’s introduced his friends to it, and now they’re playing too. He’s become a leader, and he’s still a straight-A student.”

Walker credited the coaches for nurturing that growth. “Coach Lindo really helped shape Langston into the player and young man he’s becoming,” she said.

Beyond the Scoreboard

The Braves’ championship run is more than a streak — it’s a testament to what’s possible when a community rallies around its youth. Thanks to dedicated coaches, engaged parents and the resources provided by CYS, Fort Gordon’s young athletes are learning lessons that will stick with them for life — one pitch, one swing and one season at a time.

Families interested in registering for youth sports at Fort Gordon can visit https://gordon.armymwr.com/programs/youth-sports to learn more and sign up.