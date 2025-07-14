USNS Comfort Arrives in Limón, Costa Rica for CP25

LIMÓN, Costa Rica - The Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) arrived in Limón, Costa Rica, July 24, 2025, for the fifth mission stop of Continuing Promise 2025 (CP25).

“The Continuing Promise team is excited to be here in Costa Rica and ready to bring medical aid and participate in subject matter expert exchanges and community building events alongside our Costa Rican counterparts,” said Capt. Ryan Kendall, commodore, Destroyer Squadron 40 and CP25 mission commander. “Our combined team is stronger together and we look forward to continuing to strengthen our relationships and friendships over the next week.”

This visit marks the sixth CP mission stop to Costa Rica since its inception in 2007, and the third visit aboard Comfort in support of CP.

“The arrival of USNS Comfort marks the beginning of the Continuing Promise 2025 mission, a mission that embodies the best of our shared values,” said Michael Flores, Chargé D’Affaires, U.S. Mission to Costa Rica. “It is a testament to the strong friendship built upon our partnership.”

While in Costa Rica, the team will provide comprehensive medical services—including adult, pediatric, dental, optometry, and women's health care, and perform surgeries aboard Comfort. Service members will also conduct humanitarian assistance and disaster relief training, and medical exchanges with Costa Rican professionals to strengthen maritime partnerships and enhance joint disaster response capabilities.

“Continuing Promise 2025 has been a rewarding experience to be able to work with people from so many different countries,” said Lt. Cmdr. Laura Riebel, a physical therapist assigned to Comfort. “As a physical therapist, we have been able to help with conditions that we don’t see often and provide relief to numerous patients so far.”

Additionally, U.S. Army veterinarians assigned to 248th Medical Detachment Veterinary Support Services will perform spay and neuter surgeries, while Seabees from Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11 will repair two Costa Rican schools and the U.S. Fleet Forces Band “Uncharted Waters” will host performances at multiple local schools.

“I left Costa Rica six years ago,” said Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Veronica Hernandez Araya, assigned to Comfort. “I am grateful that I am here, grateful for this opportunity to be a part of this mission to Costa Rica.”

Sailors from Comfort will also support the Costa Rican community through outreach events, including paint restorations and sporting activities such as basketball, cricket, and kickball.

Lastly, for some service members, this mission represents more than professional duty—it has deeply personal connections.

“I am excited to see my little brother, it has been a year since the last time that I saw him,” said Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Deven Fernandez, assigned to Comfort. “It’s an uplifting feeling when we get to help people that are close to your family and have a similar background.”

CP25 marks the 16th mission to the region since 2007 and the eighth aboard Comfort. The mission will foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and encourage the establishment of new partnerships among countries, non-federal entities, and international organizations.

U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports U.S. Southern Command’s joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region.

