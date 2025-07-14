178th Wing completes Combat Readiness Inspection

The 178th Wing completed a Combat Readiness Inspection on Thursday, July 17th at the Springfield-Beckley Air National Guard Base and Warrior Training Center located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.



The inspection evaluated the wing’s preparedness for scenarios they might encounter in a contested combat environment and during real-world emergencies at home and abroad, and the wing scored in the top 5% of all Air Force wings.



“One thing I appreciate about ANG wings is their ability to utilize strong base and community relationships to build intricate and rigorous combat readiness exercises,” said Col. Michael N. Kuehni, Air Combat Command Inspectors General team chief. “The 178th is no exception. This was what we would consider a benchmark exercise.”



The inspection incorporated numerous government agencies including: the FBI, Ohio Department of Transportation, Civil Air Patrol, the Air Force Research Laboratory, U.S. Army CH-47 Chinooks, U.S. Marines, the Kansas ANG’s 177th Information Aggressor Squadron, and Inspectors General from other wings.



Kuenhi said Combat Readiness Inspections are important because they give the Inspectors General of the Air Combat Command the ability to personally verify all wings are ready to execute active-duty missions as required, and the 178th is ready. They also give the commander of the ACC and his staff the data they need to advocate for resources for the wings under his command.



“This was an incredible accomplishment for our airmen,” said Senior Master Sgt. Matthew Polen, superintendent of the Inspectors General at the 178th Wing. “They endured grueling conditions and exhaustive tests of their capabilities and proved their excellence for all to see.”



The inspection included a three-day encampment order where airmen maintained continuous operation for 24 hours a day. The inspection included simulated power outages, drone attacks, cyber-attacks, controlled fires, and much more.



“Combat Readiness Inspections encourage and challenge wings to exercise at a higher threat level, testing their own weaknesses to better prepare for near-pear adversary threats that can affect them at home and abroad,” Kuenhi said. “The 178th has done that. It was strenuous to operate through these things, but the airmen were unified and resolute to persevere. The lessons learned and muscle memory gained, undoubtedly made the 178th more combat ready and lethal.”

