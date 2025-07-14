USPS delivers 250 years of service

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany - From handwritten letters carried by horseback to care packages flown across continents, the United States Postal Service has connected hearts, homes, and heroes for 250 years.



Nowhere is that legacy more alive than at Ramstein Air Base, where every box, envelope, and postmark tells a story of unwavering support for those who serve.



On July 26, 2025, USPS marks a quarter of a millennium of service and Ramstein Air Base celebrates in parallel, standing tall as the largest postal operation in the Department of Defense.



“It’s a U.S. citizen’s congressional right to be provided mail services by USPS,” said Master Sgt. Angelo L. Disabella, 786th Force Support assistant postmaster. “The existence of overseas postal offices is critical for our service members and civilians who live abroad.”



A military lifestyle often requires distance from loved ones, thus the post office becomes more than a service; it becomes a symbol supporting the shared unity of life overseas.



Each year, the Ramstein post offices process over one million pounds of mail serving as a vital lifeline for more than 22,000 patrons across the Kaiserslautern Military Community.



“Our motto here is ‘no mail, no morale’,” said David Stafford, 786th Force Support lead postal service assistant, “We love working the windows and seeing the smiles on the faces of customers, it’s a big thing for us.”



With a relentless volume of mail flowing in-and-out daily, the post offices’ scale and speed is tasked with bridging the connection of U.S. Air Force personnel between continents and time zones.



“Getting people the things they need in a timely manner is huge,” Disabella said. “We’re here to serve the KMC and we’re always looking for ways to better serve our Airmen.”

