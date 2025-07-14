Marine Corps Cyberspace Warfare Group Welcomes New Commander

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jamel Neville relinquished command of Marine Corps Cyberspace Warfare Group (MCCYWG) to Col. Jacob Portaro during a change of command ceremony at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, July 1, 2025.



The ceremony began with the traditional passing of the unit colors, symbolizing the formal transfer of command and the enduring strength of MCCYWG as a warfighting formation within the Marine Corps information environment.



“These past two years have been an incredible journey,” said Neville. “From serving alongside one another as we delivered impact across the globe — directly enabling Joint Force and Fleet Marine Force objectives — to driving innovation with grit and professionalism in every mission, it has been the highest honor of my career to serve with this team.”



During his two-year tenure, Neville led MCCYWG in deepening its operational capabilities and institutional reach. The command strengthened cyber protection teams, integrated emerging technologies, and participated in exercises including Cyber Flag 23-2, where Marines operated in contested cyberspace terrain alongside joint and interagency partners.



“Thank you for your resilience, dedication, and commitment to one another and the mission,” Neville continued. “The progress we made together is something I will always be grateful for and never forget.”



Portaro, a career cyberspace officer with experience at U.S. Cyber Command and across Marine Corps cyber organizations, assumes command with a focus on mission continuity, force readiness, and operational innovation.



“It’s an honor to stand before you today as the commander of the Warfare Group,” said Portaro. “This is a team that stands on the frontlines of a domain that is as dynamic and contested as any in the modern battlespace—where our personnel are engaged with threats to our Nation 24/7.”



MCCYWG plays a pivotal role in organizing, training, and equipping Marine Corps cyberspace forces. The unit directs tactical and operational-level cyber operations, supports the Joint Mission Operations Center, and provides cyber protection teams aligned with national and joint force priorities.



“Our edge will come from ruthless adherence to standards, disciplined execution, aggressive innovation and learning,” Portaro added. “We’re not just supporting operations—we are shaping them, every day, in every theater, across every domain.”



As part of its Force Headquarters Group responsibilities, MCCYWG also provides administrative and combat service support to Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command, Marine Corps Forces Space Command, Marine Corps Information Command, and Joint Force Headquarters-Cyber (Marines), enabling those commands to maintain focus on operational mission sets.



As MCCYWG transitions under new leadership, the unit remains committed to confronting evolving cyber threats, integrating advanced capabilities, and delivering decisive effects in the information environment—ensuring the Marine Corps’ cyberspace forces are prepared for the challenges of tomorrow.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2025 Date Posted: 07.24.2025 08:23 Story ID: 543700 Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marine Corps Cyberspace Warfare Group Welcomes New Commander, by SSgt Jestin Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.