Packing ‘em up, rarin’ to go: Introducing Staff Sgt. Brianna Kawczynski

Kawczynski, assigned to 725th Brigade Support Battalion, 11th Airborne Division, and her team are supporting paratrooper operations during Talisman Sabre 25 in Queensland, Australia. In preparation for multinational Airborne operations she’s working to ensure that each parachute is prepared with precision and care, yet with expediency.

“No matter the type of environment we're in, we can pick up shop, pack parachutes safely, continuously, and confidently, and drop paratroopers where they're needed,” said Kawczynski. “We can go into any austere environment and are capable of packing no matter the conditions.”

Based out of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, Kawczynski understands the critical role her team plays in exercises like this. “Safety and mobility are standards that cannot be overemphasized,” said Kawczynski. “Our job is to get paratroopers anywhere and into the fight.”

During Talisman Sabre 25, Kawczynski said she’s enjoyed the spirit of friendship with partner nations and their willingness to give. Having the opportunity to meet new people is an added benefit, said Kawczynski. “Talisman Sabre 25 is a great exercise to be able to meet foreign allies and make new friends,” said Kawczynski. “You have the opportunity to experience different cultures, which is great.” Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns