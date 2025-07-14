The Bridge for Different Worlds Introducing Sgt. Ibrahim Traore

Traore, a parachute rigger assigned to the 725th Brigade Support Battalion, 11th Airborne Division, is supporting Talisman Sabre 25 by inspecting parachutes used in multinational airborne operations. Originally from Guinea, Traore joined the U.S. Army in 2021 and now plays a key role ensuring the safety and readiness of airborne troops.



As an inspector-packer, Traore is responsible for ensuring the parachutes, once packed, pass inspection for usage by the paratroopers. During Talisman Sabre 25, American paratroopers are jumping, as well as French and German paratroopers, using American parachutes.



“I have to be there to ensure my Soldiers are packing the parachutes using proper procedures,” said Traore. “For the main parachute, we have eight points of inspection, and each point is inspected. It’s my job to ensure this is done correctly.”



Traore’s language skills, speaking both French and English, have made him an invaluable asset in helping members of the French military rig and prepare to jump.

“We are teaching them how to rig with our T11 chutes,” said Traore. “We are giving them our knowledge, and it is an exchange of information.”



Traore said the experience has been especially rewarding because it’s given him the rare chance to speak French, his native language. “I spoke French from primary school to high school, and learned English in college,” said Traore. “I feel great being able to speak my native tongue with others.”



As he continues to train and inspect alongside multinational forces, Traore said he’s proud of the professionalism and motivation of his team. “I tell Soldiers to stay hungry, be motivated, and willing to be a part of training events like Talisman Sabre 25,” said Traore.

