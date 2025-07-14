18th Security Forces Squadron sharpens readiness at Kadena

The 18th Security Forces Squadron at Kadena Air Base routinely conducts rigorous training to ensure its Airmen are prepared to defend both the base and the Indo-Pacific region.



Among the more intense components of their training is exposure to oleoresin capsicum (OC) spray, followed by a physically demanding obstacle course. This hands-on experience is designed to simulate how to effectively react if they are exposed to the spray in a real-world scenario.



“Everything we do is centered around defending the installation and defending Japan,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. America Gonzalez, 18th SFS flight chief. “We have the resources, aircraft and Airmen and are always ready.”



The 18th SFS maintains base security and ensures every Airman remains current with readiness training. This constant state of preparedness enables the unit to respond quickly and effectively to any threat.



A key element of readiness is the squadron’s military working dog section. The highly-trained K-9 teams enhance base defense capabilities through explosive and narcotics detection, as well as tracking and intruder apprehension.



“Our dogs have capabilities that are impossible to recreate with modern technology,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Matthew Burkey, 18th SFS military working dog handler. “Having the K-9 unit allows us to have an extension of our control capabilities and increase our mission readiness.”



Maintaining high levels of mission readiness is crucial to deterring potential threats in an increasingly complex environment. Through advanced training and innovative practices, the 18th SFS remains a critical force in safeguarding U.S. interests and allies throughout the region. Their commitment to mission readiness reinforces the base’s role as a strategic hub in maintaining stability and security.

