Spc. Jaden Hughes Demonstrates Warrior Ethos at 2025 National Best Warrior Competition

Annapolis, Md. - Fourteen elite Soldiers from National Guard units across the country were pushed to their absolute limits to test their physical prowess, mental fortitude and warrior resolve during this year’s National Best Warrior Competition (NBWC) July 13-18, 2025. Among those 14, representing the Alabama Army National Guard (ALARNG), was U.S. Army Spc. Jaden Hughes.



Spc. Hughes, a supply specialist in the ALARNG’s 731st Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, competed for the title of Soldier of the Year at the culmination of the NBWC 2025.



“The work is not done,” Hughes said. “Whether I win or not, I’m going to turn around tomorrow, wake up and get back to work.”



The Army National Guard’s 2025 National Best Warrior Competition is an annual event that tests Soldiers and Noncommissioned Officers (NCOs) from seven regions across the United States on their military expertise, resilience and dedication to the Warrior Ethos for the opportunity to advance to Best Squad Competition. Runner-ups in the competition complete the rest of the squad (based on their rankings.) This year, the competition was hosted by the Maryland Army National Guard.



Hughes and his competitors were graded on 21 different challenges over the last five days, ranging from the Army Fitness Test (AFT), timed ruck marches, appearance board, day into night land navigation and three different mystery tasks.



Command Sgt. Maj. John Elmore, Alabama Army National Guard state command sergeant major, praised the warrior ethos displayed by Spc. Jaden Hughes and his fellow competitors, stating that:



"Spc. Jaden Hughes is a true competitor, he’s a true Warrior for the Alabama National Guard and he displayed that this week at the NBWC. He, along with his fellow competitors, had one united purpose, forged by grit and an untiring desire to succeed. These Soldiers are true Warriors who united for one cause, ultimately the defense of this great nation," said Command Sgt. Maj. John Elmore.



Sgt. Michael Fouts, an infantryman in the Arizona National Guard’s 158th Infantry Regiment, won Soldier of the Year, and Sgt. Luke Cloward, a motor vehicle operator in the Utah Army National Guard’s 214th Forward Support Company, won NCO of the Year. Both will go on to represent the Army National Guard at the Best Squad Competition this fall.

“There are still threats out there, and there are still people out there who need help and support. It’s one task at a time,” said Hughes. “This task is tonight, wake up tomorrow and it’s a new day.”

