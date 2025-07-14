Joint forces cooperate to execute Red Flag-Alaska 25-2

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – The U.S. Air Force and allies worked together to execute the Pacific Air Forces’ annual field training exercise, Red Flag-Alaska, providing combat training for all forces involved, hosted at Eielson Air Force Base and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska.

The Japan Air Self‑Defense Force, Belgium Special Operations Forces, Republic of Korea Air Force, and the U.S. Air Force, Army, Navy and Marines all integrated to execute air-to-air and air-to-ground realistic combat scenarios across the Joint Pacific-Alaska Range Complex.

JBER welcomed Airmen from the JASDF. Despite cultural and language differences, the mission was carried out successfully.

U.S. Air Force Maj. Mike Dzyndra, deployed forces deputy commander for Red Flag-Alaska 25-2, expressed his overall satisfaction for the success of the exercise.

“Working with the JASDF has been an awesome opportunity to integrate and to learn more about how our ally operates, as well as for them to learn from us,” said Dzyndra. “It's been an awesome experience. Everyone's extremely professional, and showed up squared away and ready to get after tactics and training to prepare for any potential contingencies in the future.”

Dzyndra said the JPARC spans 77,000 square miles of airspace with varying terrain, allowing U.S. partners, allies and home units to learn different tactics and techniques on the largest training ground in the world.

“The communication here during red flag has been excellent,” Dzyndra said. “There is concern that we don't always speak the same native language, but here in the operational setting, our tactics, our procedures and our military professionalism speak volumes for themselves.”

Japan Air Self-Defense Force Col. Nakajima, commander of the Japanese C-130 unit for RF-A 25-2, expressed the importance of allies and partners.

“Our biggest obstacle is the language, but we still enhanced interoperability with the U.S. Air Force and deepened our mutual understanding through this exercise,” said Nakajima. “Maintaining the United States’ and Japan’s alliance is not only vital to the security of both nations, but it also plays a crucial role in the stability and prosperity of international societies.”

Nakajima added there was minor trouble with his aircraft, but thanks to the Air Force’s support and cooperation, they were able to finish the exercise strong.”

As the exercise comes to a close, the lessons learned through allied forces’ cooperation and integration have strengthened the alliances and partnerships for the next iteration of Red Flag-Alaska.”

