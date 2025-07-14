Joint Chiefs of Staff Vice Chair visits with Fort Knox leaders

Courtesy Photo | Navy Adm. Christopher Grady, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff visits Fort...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Navy Adm. Christopher Grady, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff visits Fort Knox, Kentucky, July 23, 2025. During his visit, he spent the day with multiple units/organizations leaders, including those at V Corps, U.S. Army Recruiting Command, U.S. Army Human Resources Command, and U.S. Army Cadet Command. He also received an overview during a Cadet Summer Training 10th Regiment, Advanced Camp training event, and had the opportunity to interact with cadets. see less | View Image Page

FORT KNOX, Ky. — The installation received a visit from Navy Adm. Christopher Grady, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, on July 23 as part of his comprehensive tour of all Joint Force Reserve Officer Training Corps accessioning headquarters.

Grady previously visited the headquarters of the U.S. Navy, Marines, Air Force and Space Force. U.S. Army Recruiting Command headquarters was the last stop on his trip.



Grady spent the day with multiple units/organizations leaders, including those at V Corps, U.S. Army Recruiting Command, U.S. Army Human Resources Command, and U.S. Army Cadet Command.



Additionally, he received an overview during a Cadet Summer Training 10th Regiment, Advanced Camp training event, and had the opportunity to interact with cadets.



