    Joint Chiefs of Staff Vice Chair visits with Fort Knox leaders

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2025

    Story by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    FORT KNOX, Ky. — The installation received a visit from Navy Adm. Christopher Grady, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, on July 23 as part of his comprehensive tour of all Joint Force Reserve Officer Training Corps accessioning headquarters.
    Grady previously visited the headquarters of the U.S. Navy, Marines, Air Force and Space Force. U.S. Army Recruiting Command headquarters was the last stop on his trip.

    Grady spent the day with multiple units/organizations leaders, including those at V Corps, U.S. Army Recruiting Command, U.S. Army Human Resources Command, and U.S. Army Cadet Command.

    Additionally, he received an overview during a Cadet Summer Training 10th Regiment, Advanced Camp training event, and had the opportunity to interact with cadets.

    Visit Fort Knox News at www.army.mil/knox for all of Central Kentucky's latest military news and information.

