Coast Guard responds two capsized barge on Lake Erie

July 23, 2025

Lt. j.g. Bridgette Baldwin

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — The Coast Guard responded to a capsized construction barge on Lake

Erie near the mouth of the Rocky River on July 22, 2025.



Coast Guard Sector Eastern Great Lakes received the report at 6:18 p.m. of the overturned

construction barge with two people on board.



A Coast Guard Station Cleveland Harbor crew was immediately dispatched to the scene, with

Rocky River Police Department arriving first as initial responders. Rocky River Police

Department rescued both individuals from the water. Station Cleveland Harbor arrived on scene

and confirmed there were no additional persons in the water.



A Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit crew, aboard a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium, arrived on

scene and reported no visible sheen, no odor, and were unable to locate any potentially missing

drums.



The Coast Guard is coordinating response and salvage efforts to address both safety and

environmental concerns.



Commercial salvage is scheduled to be on scene this afternoon to re-right and tow the barge.



