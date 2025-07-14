Coast Guard responds two capsized barge on Lake Erie

July 23, 2025
Lt. j.g. Bridgette Baldwin
716-291-1524
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — The Coast Guard responded to a capsized construction barge on Lake
Erie near the mouth of the Rocky River on July 22, 2025.
Coast Guard Sector Eastern Great Lakes received the report at 6:18 p.m. of the overturned
construction barge with two people on board.
A Coast Guard Station Cleveland Harbor crew was immediately dispatched to the scene, with
Rocky River Police Department arriving first as initial responders. Rocky River Police
Department rescued both individuals from the water. Station Cleveland Harbor arrived on scene
and confirmed there were no additional persons in the water.
A Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit crew, aboard a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium, arrived on
scene and reported no visible sheen, no odor, and were unable to locate any potentially missing
drums.
The Coast Guard is coordinating response and salvage efforts to address both safety and
environmental concerns.
Commercial salvage is scheduled to be on scene this afternoon to re-right and tow the barge.
For more information, please contact Lt. j.g. Bridgette Baldwin, Sector Eastern Great Lakes
Great Lakes Public Affairs Officer at 716-291-1524.
-USCG-
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2025 16:34
|Story ID:
|543662
|Location:
|ROCKY RIVER, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.