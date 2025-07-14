Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard responds two capsized barge on Lake Erie

    ROCKY RIVER, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2025

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Lauofo 

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes District

    July 23, 2025
    Lt. j.g. Bridgette Baldwin
    716-291-1524

    ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — The Coast Guard responded to a capsized construction barge on Lake
    Erie near the mouth of the Rocky River on July 22, 2025.

    Coast Guard Sector Eastern Great Lakes received the report at 6:18 p.m. of the overturned
    construction barge with two people on board.

    A Coast Guard Station Cleveland Harbor crew was immediately dispatched to the scene, with
    Rocky River Police Department arriving first as initial responders. Rocky River Police
    Department rescued both individuals from the water. Station Cleveland Harbor arrived on scene
    and confirmed there were no additional persons in the water.

    A Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit crew, aboard a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium, arrived on
    scene and reported no visible sheen, no odor, and were unable to locate any potentially missing
    drums.

    The Coast Guard is coordinating response and salvage efforts to address both safety and
    environmental concerns.

    Commercial salvage is scheduled to be on scene this afternoon to re-right and tow the barge.

    For more information, please contact Lt. j.g. Bridgette Baldwin, Sector Eastern Great Lakes
    Great Lakes Public Affairs Officer at 716-291-1524.

    -USCG-

